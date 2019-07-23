Michael Murphy says Stephen Rochford gives Donegal an 'edge' for Mayo clash

Michael Murphy played a starring role in Donegal's draw with Kerry on Sunday

Michael Murphy said that ex-Mayo manager Stephen Rochford being in the Donegal backroom team gives them an edge ahead of their meeting in Castlebar.

Despite two impressive displays in the Super 8s so far, beating Meath and a tie with the Kingdom, the Ulster champions know that they must get a result in MacHale to progress.

"It leaves us in a scenario now that we're going to Castlebar and we need a win against a very strong Mayo side in their own back yard," Murphy smiled.

"We know the venue down there, we played in it before in a must-win game at the back end of the National League a couple of years ago, so it's going to be a huge game with everything on the line."

He noted that it is an advantage to have Rochford in the Donegal backroom team, after he managed the Connacht county between 2016-2018.

"You use any edge you can. Stephen has been an absolutely huge cog in the whole wheel," continued Murphy.

"Whatever edge you can, you will use, but both teams know each other fairly well and it's going to come down to this game and whoever wants it most.

"So that's the way it's going to be."

Stephen Rochford is working as a selector under Declan Bonner

The Glenswilly man kicked 1-7 including a late equaliser, but admitted Donegal are disappointed with their draw with Kerry on Sunday.

"We're disappointed in a way," he said.

"We had the lead, with a minute to go we were one up. Kerry are Kerry, in the way the game was ebbing and flowing, they came back and got the two points, and in the end we were happy to get the draw.

"Coming down the stretch, we were getting stronger, and stronger, and stronger. It was just that three-minute period where Kerry got the back to back scores to go one up, that was the disappointing part, but apart from that there, we were stronger coming down the straight.

"But it doesn't leave us much further either. We still have to go to Castlebar and win the game.

"With a point up with a minute to go, we would have wanted to close the game out."

Murphy converted a second-half penalty

Declan Bonner's charges were depleted for the Croke Park encounter, but the depth of the squad was on display as they dug deep to dig out the result.

"Everybody chipped in," Murphy explained. "Oisin Gallen came in off the bench and got a couple of huge scores for us, we know it's in him. We're so delighted with him at the minute.

"Ryan McHugh was absolutely phenomenal and Paddy McBrearty was looking sharp, Jamie [Brennan] pushing on too, Michael Langan kicked a couple of big scores for us.

"We need everybody chipping in, that's what you need, and everybody put their best foot forward."

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues next weekend, with the All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-finals down for decision.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.