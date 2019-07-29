Fermanagh football manager Rory Gallagher steps down

Rory Gallagher took charge of the Ulster side for two seasons

Rory Gallagher has resigned as manager of the Fermanagh footballers after two years at the helm.

The ex-Donegal boss oversaw a successful period in the Erne County, reaching the 2018 Ulster final, winning promotion to Division 2 of the National League, and pushing hard for top-flight status in the springtime of 2019.

Fermanagh had a tough draw in the 2019 championship, as they exited after losses to Donegal and Monaghan.

The county board released a statement on Monday afternoon:

"We have been notified today by Rory Gallagher that he is stepping down from the position of Fermanagh senior team manager.

"Fermanagh County Committee would like to thank Rory and his entire backroom team for all their hard work and commitment over the last two years.

"We acknowledge the progress made in respect of their work with the county team having reached the Ulster final in 2018 and gaining promotion to NFL Division 2 in the same year, a status which was maintained in 2019.

"We wish Rory and all members of his backroom team every success for the future."

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues on Saturday as the Super 8s comes to a head, with both Mayo vs Donegal and Kerry vs Meath live and exclusive.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.