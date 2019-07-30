Peter Canavan: Tyrone and Dublin should experiment in Omagh clash

Mickey Harte and Jim Gavin have decisions to make ahead of Sunday afternoon

Peter Canavan looks ahead to Sunday's meeting between Tyrone and Dublin in the Super 8s.

Both sides already qualified for the All-Ireland semi-finals.

I think both Mickey Harte and Jim Gavin will be pragmatic, in that they'll see the bigger picture.

The bigger picture is not winning this Sunday. The winner will be quickly forgotten if they lose the All-Ireland semi-final the following weekend. That's the game you're going to be remembered for - that's the game that's going to get you into the All-Ireland final.

Super 8s: Group 2 table P W D L +/- Pts Dublin 2 2 0 0 31 4 Tyrone 2 2 0 0 7 4 Cork 2 0 0 2 -16 0 Roscommon 2 0 0 2 -22 0

To focus too much on Sunday, to expend too much energy, both mental and physical this weekend would be a mistake.

I think it will be a chance for managers to look at panel members and put it to them that they're getting an opportunity to play in an important game.

If you do the business in Healy Park, you're leaving yourself in a very strong position for the following week.

I know opinion is divided on this, but I think there's too much at stake the following weekend, and that's a short enough space of time for players to recover from injury and different things, so I'd be very surprised if both t

eams are at full strength. I'd be expecting a lot of panel members to be used on both teams.

Will Connolly make his comeback?

I think it makes sense for Gavin to play Diarmuid Connolly on Sunday.

You've got to see what sort of shape he's in, when thrust into a competitive environment.

I think it's an ideal setting. If Connolly plays on Sunday and plays well, he's putting it up to other players on the team and sending a message to the management: 'I'm not back for the fun of it, I'm back to make an impression, to make the team if not start'.

It would be an ideal situation to give Connolly a chance. Gavin has nothing to lose by doing it.

Likewise, there are other members of the Dublin panel in the same position. We haven't seen much of Kevin McManamon. Bernard Brogan, Eoghan O'Gara. Eoin Murchan or Darren Gavin.

It's a great opportunity to give these guys game-time and see what they're made of.

Connolly hasn't appeared in the blue jersey since February 2018

Likewise, the Red Hands have players yearning to get on the field.

Tiernan McCann could do with a run-out before a semi-final, to prove he should start in Croke Park.

There are other players who have been training away all year who have seen very little action. So surely they'll want to put their foot forward and say 'I'm pushing hard here and deserving of a starting berth'.

For those players this is a serious opportunity and one that shouldn't be overlooked.

People can say it's a meaningless game, but if you're a panel member, have been training all year and making sacrifices, it's a massive 70 minutes.

Both teams are plotting a route back to the All-Ireland final, and while neither side can be eliminated after Sunday, there's a lot at stake on the field.

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues on Saturday as the Super 8s comes to a head, with both Mayo vs Donegal and Kerry vs Meath live and exclusive.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.