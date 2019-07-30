Laois manager John Sugrue departs role after two years

John Sugrue has overseen a hugely successful period at the helm of Laois football

Laois GAA have announced Kerry native John Sugrue has stepped aside as manager after two years in charge.

Sugrue oversaw a successful period in the O'Moore County, guiding them to back-to-back promotions in the National League.

Under his watch, they reached the 2018 Leinster Championship final.

In both years, they exited at the fourth round of the qualifiers, meaning they were among the last 12 counties standing in the championship.

Laois released a statement on Tuesday evening.

"Laois GAA football manager John Sugrue has announced his decision to step down from his position as senior football manager. Laois GAA wish to state their sincere thanks to John for his hard work, dedication and professionalism that he brought to this role.

Sugrue departs the Leinster county ahead of their tilt at Division 2 football in 2020

"In his two year term, he managed our senior football team to successive promotions from Division 4 to Division 2, progressed to a Leinster Senior Football Final in 2018, whilst also reaching Round 4 of the qualifier series in his two years involved.

"He has certainly left the panel in a better position to take the challenge to a new level under a new direction. Laois GAA wish John the very best of luck in whatever role he now chooses."

Sugrue is the latest in a string of intercounty football managers to leave their roles in recent weeks, with eight managerial jobs currently vacant.

