Meath 1-13 Kerry 2-18: Kingdom march on

Kerry are through to the All-Ireland semi-final as Group 1 winners after beating Meath 2-18 to 1-13 in Navan.

The Royals asked questions of the Munster champions for long periods of the match, but eventually fell away down the home straight in what has been an all too familiar pattern for Andy McEntee's side.

Kenmare star Seán O'Shea was the standout performer for the Kingdom, scoring 1-8.

The first half was a tight affair, with Meath not letting their visitors gather any momentum. When the Kingdom got their noses in front through Brian Ó Beaglaoích's goal, they were reeled in, as Kerry led 1-10 to 1-9 at half-time.

However, as the game wore on, the Kingdom's class and experience began to tell. O'Shea rattled the net in what was a cruel blow for the Royals, and from there Peter Keane's side moved through the gears.

There were a number of positives for Meath, after what has been a year of real progress. Youngster Shane Walsh impressed once again, scoring 0-6, while Darragh Campion was also lively, bagging 1-1. After remaining competitive throughout the Super 8s, they can look ahead to next year's National League Division 1 campaign with real optimism.

The Munster side must now prepare for next Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final against the loser of Tyrone vs Dublin.

Super 8s: Group 1 table P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 3 2 1 0 18 5 Mayo 3 2 0 1 3 4 Donegal 3 1 1 1 5 3 Meath 3 0 0 3 -26 0

