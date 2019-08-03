James Horan hails 'superb' Mayo win over Donegal

4:10 James Horan has steered Mayo back to the All-Ireland semi-finals James Horan has steered Mayo back to the All-Ireland semi-finals

Mayo manager James Horan hailed his side's character as they overcame Ulster champions Donegal to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The former Sky Sports pundit returned to the familiar surrounds of the television studio to reflect on the win, and cut a relieved figure as they prepare for a Croke Park clash with Dublin or Tyrone.

"The effort they put in - the work-rate was superb," he said.

"We've travelled the country - the highways and byways. We had a chance in a home venue to get to an All-Ireland semi-final. It's one, if you scripted the the beginning of the year, you'd want. We got it.

"I thought we played superb.

"The application and work-rate was superb right through. The turnovers we won in the first half and the tackles that guys put in, we didn't get the return we should have and that's always a concern.

"Andy Moran, Kevin McLoughlin, Fergal Boland, James Durcan when they came on, I thought they were very strong for us and gave us an out-ball.

Andy Moran made a telling contribution off the bench, scoring two late points

"When you have 15 guys and the six guy who came on with that focus and that effort, it's great to see."

Despite conceding a penalty in the second half that Horan deemed to be "incredibly harsh", they marched on to reach the All-Ireland semi-final against the winner of Sunday's clash in Omagh.

Despite having just seven days to prepare for their trip to Jones' Road, Horan has no fear of that impacting their preparations.

"We're used to short turnarounds now, so we'll just prepare as we normally do," he said.

