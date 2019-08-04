Aidan O'Shea: Not many gave Mayo a chance against Donegal

1:34 O'Shea played a starring role O'Shea played a starring role

Aidan O'Shea says he felt Mayo were being written off before they knocked Donegal out of the championship.

James Horan's team had hit a mid-season slump in their defeat to Kerry and victory over Meath, but emphatically returned to form when their backs were to the wall on Saturday night.

"We're delighted," said O'Shea, after being named Man of the Match.

"Coming into the game, a lot of people didn't give us a chance. But we knew, with the crowd in MacHale Park, we'd get a huge support. We knew we had a performance in us. We were stumbling along the last couple of weeks, but building up nice momentum, despite a bad loss down in Kerry.

"We knew we just had to get the win today to put ourselves into a semi-final and treated it like a quarter-final at home. What an opportunity to take and we did it."

2:27 Highlights of Mayo's win over Donegal Highlights of Mayo's win over Donegal

The Breaffy club man played a starring role in the middle of the park, as the Connacht side upset a Donegal team who were widely fancied.

"Donegal have been going really well all year," O'Shea continued. "We've seen that in their performances right from the league to the championship. We knew it was going to be a tough battle.

"We dominated them in possession and maybe we could have been a bit more ahead at half-time. Fair play, in the second half we dug deep. I know we missed a few chances, but we really dug deep and got the scores when we needed them."

The 29-year-old noted that his side's return to form came at just the right time.

He said: "That's probably making up for the games we haven't put them in over the last couple of weeks.

"[Work rate] is something we pride ourselves on, conditions probably lent themselves to getting tackles in and balls slipping out of fellas' hands. We capitalised on it today.

"It's what our make-up is about. If you don't have the basics of hard work and work rate, then you're going nowhere. We did that today and we got the result."

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues next weekend with live coverage of both All-Ireland SFC semi-finals.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.