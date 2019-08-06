Dublin vs Mayo expected to draw bumper crowd in Croke Park

The counties have had a fierce rivalry this decade

A capacity crowd of 82,300 could be reached in Croke Park on Saturday evening for the All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo.

Tickets went on general sale on Tuesday morning, with lengthy queues forming outside shops in the two counties, as well as waits of over an hour on online ticket portals.

Attendances at Dublin games haven't been as high as previous years in 2019 to date, with crowds of 47,027, 30,214, and 36,530 attending their wins over Meath, Cork and Roscommon respectively.

Twelve months ago, 54,717 attended the All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway, significantly down on previous seasons where the Sky Blues were involved in the penultimate stage of the championship.

Saturday's tie is on course to become the highest-attended GAA game of the year to date, smashing the 61,852 that paid into the hurling clash between Tipperary and Wexford last weekend.

2:27 Mayo set up the showdown with a hard-fought victory over Donegal Mayo set up the showdown with a hard-fought victory over Donegal

The Dublin-Mayo rivalry is set to draw in the punters, with a large travelling support also expected from the Connacht county.

Dublin go into the tie as favourites, but many feel James Horan's side have what it takes to rattle their cages.

The game will be live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday, with coverage getting underway from 4pm.