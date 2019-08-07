Dublin vs Mayo: Five clashes which shaped Gaelic football's greatest modern rivalry

Ciarán Kilkenny battles with Aidan O'Shea during the 2016 decider

Ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo, we look back at five clashes which helped shape what is perhaps the greatest rivalry of the modern era.

Mayo 1-16 Dublin 2-12 (2006 All-Ireland semi-final)

It was a game remembered for its build-up just as much as what transpired afterwards.

Mayo looked for an early psychological edge as they took to the field before the Dubs, opting to warm-up in front of Hill 16. When the Leinster champions emerged, they weren't willing to give an inch, and proceeded down the same end of the field. It descended into a bizarre episode, with both teams warming up beside each other as the management teams clashed.

Mickey Moran's side burst into an early four-point lead when the game eventually commenced, and while it was quickly wiped out by a Conal Keaney goal, the underdogs had clearly signalled that they weren't going to be pushed over.

Although Jason Sherlock's second-half goal helped the Dubs into a seven-point lead, Andy Moran beat Stephen Cluxton to find the net. A late Ciaran McDonald point edged the contest, as Mayo held out for a famous victory.

Both teams warm up beside one another

Mayo 0-19 Dublin 0-16 (2012 All-Ireland semi-final)

The two sides wouldn't meet in the championship for six more years, but much had changed in the interim. Dublin ended a 16-year wait for a Sam Maguire triumph in 2011, and looked like a team who were ready to become a truly dominant force now that the monkey was off their back.

Mayo had other ideas, as they looked to end a drought of their own.

James Horan's charges seemed to be in cruise control with 20 minutes to go, leading by 10 points. However, the Sky Blues came roaring back into the contest, and cut the gap to just two.

Nonetheless, the Connacht side weren't to be denied as they survived a late Dubs onslaught to progress to their first final in six years.

The Connacht side secured a famous victory

Dublin 2-12 Mayo 1-14 (2013 All-Ireland final)

Mayo lost the final to Donegal 12 months previously, but avenged the loss in the 2013 quarter-final before seeing off Tyrone to reach the decider. Dublin, hungry to regain the All-Ireland title, had overcome Kerry in an epic semi-final.

Mayo kicked early points to burst into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead, but they were soon reeled in as Bernard Brogan struck for the first goal of the contest, but Mayo led by a point at half-time.

Andy Moran and Brogan traded goals in the second half, as the clash went right down to the wire. Eventually, it was Jim Gavin's side who had their noses in front as the game entered injury-time and a late Cillian O'Connor free wasn't enough to save the tie for Mayo as Dublin ran out one-point winners.

Dublin avenged their 2012 defeat

Dublin 1-15 Mayo 1-14 (2016 All-Ireland final)

Stephen Rochford and Mayo were left questioning their luck after the drawn game, as two own goals ensured Dublin rescued a draw.

The replay, played in October, was another nail-biter. The decision to play Rob Hennelly in goals in favour of David Clarke proved a contentious call, as Hennelly was shown a black card for dragging down Paddy Andrews in the second-half, conceding a penalty in the process. Diarmuid Connolly converted from the spot, as a late missed free from Cillian O'Connor ensured Dublin would prevail by a single point.

Mayo's wait went on

Dublin 1-17 Mayo 1-16 (2017 All-Ireland final)

Of all the near-misses for Mayo down through the years, perhaps this is the one that stings the most.

The Connacht side had come through the qualifiers to build momentum throughout the summer, needing extra-time to edge Derry and Cork before seeing off both Roscommon and Kerry after replays.

The Dubs, on the other hand, had a much more straightforward procession to the decider.

Mayo were in no mood to bow down to the favourites, weathering Con O'Callaghan's early goal to take a one-point lead into the break. After half-time, Lee Keegan smashed the ball into the Dublin net as Mayo began to believe. The turning point came in the 48th minute. John Small was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Colm Boyle, but Donal Vaughan was also given his marching orders for retaliating.

With both sides reduced to 14 men, Diarmuid Connolly inspired the Dubs to victory, as a late Dean Rock free sealed victory in what was a chaotic yet memorable decider.

Connolly swung the game when introduced

