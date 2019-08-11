Sky Live: Kerry vs Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final

Mickey Harte is bidding to reach his fifth All-Ireland final

Kerry and Tyrone know that there's an opportunity at hand to create history for the winner of Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.

Both sides are gunning for a chance to spoil Dublin's party on the first Sunday of September.

After the Sky Blues overcame Mayo in the first semi-final on Saturday evening, Jim Gavin's charges are bidding to go where no side has gone before - a fifth consecutive All-Ireland title.

Tyrone and Kerry, two of the sides who have suffered the most under the capital's monopoly over the last four years, are relishing the opportunity to bring down the 'drive for five'.

Of course, there remains the small matter of facing each other first.

Peter Keane's first year at the helm has been positive to date

Despite being two of Dublin's main adversaries in recent seasons, the Kingdom and Red Hands haven't faced off since 2015. Indeed, since that All-Ireland semi-final four years ago, there has been a huge turnover in players from both squads.

In many ways, these two sides are unfamiliar with each other in the white heat of the championship.

And so, how will they match up?

Since the Ulster Championship loss to Donegal, Mickey Harte has largely reverted to the tried and trusted, after a springtime of adventure. Tyrone were carved open by a rampant Donegal side all too easily, and Harte elected to tighten things up at the back once again.

They had adopted the more direct approach during the National League with a view to equip themselves with a weapon to trouble to top teams in August and September. The counter-attacking game worked a treat in making their way through the qualifiers and Super 8s. Will Tyrone now stick or twist?

Meanwhile, since their league final defeat to Mayo, Peter Keane's young Kerry team have powered through the championship. A routine Munster title was followed by a ruthlessly efficient Super 8s campaign. The bulk of their business was done after a powerful victory over Mayo in Killarney, and the subsequent draw with Donegal and win against Meath saw them top the group.

Now is where things get tricky. An All-Ireland semi-final berth was the minimum expectation for the Kingdom. This is the stage upon which they'll be judged.

2:12 Highlights of Kerry's victory over Meath last weekend Highlights of Kerry's victory over Meath last weekend

Key men

Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

The Red Hands' target-man has had a remarkable season to date, and regardless of what happens from here, he looks like a shoo-in for an All-Star award.

Scoring 3-41 in eight matches so far, he has been making meaningful contributions consistently across the summer.

Leading the line up front, he can take a game by the scruff of the neck, and Mickey Harte will be hoping he does just that in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

McShane was influential in the win over Cork

David Clifford (Kerry)

Now in his second year at senior intercounty, the young Fossa star is continuing his remarkable rise. As he continues to contribute game-changing performances, opposition teams are being forced to expend even more resources to keep tabs on him, thus giving the other Kerry forwards more space.

If Clifford is at his best, Tyrone could struggle to contain him.

What are the experts saying?

"It's a game that's going to go to the wire. I will give a tentative vote towards Kerry."

Where can I watch it?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Arena from 2:30pm on Sunday.