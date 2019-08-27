Dublin's Michael Darragh Macauley on his football-life balance

Michael Darragh Macauley is going for his seventh All-Ireland title on Sunday

Playing intercounty football can be all-encompassing. Given the commitment levels required to compete at an elite level in 2019, many could be excused for not finding time for much else.

But having other outlets in your life can be key for balance.

"It's really important to get away from football," notes Michael Darragh Macauley.

Now 32, the 2013 Footballer of the Year spends much of his time reaching out to the community.

"I think that's really important and a lot of us have a platform to be more socially conscious," he points out.

"Some of the Dublin lads mightn't even know how much of a role model they are to some of the kids in and around town and elsewhere."

Macauley during the Gaelic4Mothers and Others games at half-time in Croke Park last Sunday

The Ballyboden man works on a regeneration project in the north-east inner city, using the medium of sport as one tool in which to promote a healthy community environment.

"I've realised how many role models I had growing up and there's a lot of people that are lacking role models in certain areas around town," he continued.

"We're just trying to give people as many opportunities through sport and different projects to get involved and stay on the straight and narrow. And just to give them as many opportunities as we can.

"I took for granted that I had role models, with my football team we had different people, I had a good family structure around me. When people don't have those things, don't have the family structure I had, or don't have the support from different clubs, it's easy for them to stray off the path and go down a more dangerous route.

"That's where I get my kicks - seeing people develop and grow." The Dublin star isn't entirely preoccupied with football

"What we're trying to do is give them sport as an opportunity just to stay on that path. There's obviously physical and mental health benefits but also there's social as well.

"Particularly I'd love to see more people get involved in team sports as well. It's benefited me so much, I'd still have that circle of friends that I was playing with in school when I was eight or nine years old and a lot of them are still around today and I've been to war and back with them."

Macauley isn't unique within the Dublin squad for giving back to the community, and if this panel is noted for one thing - it's humility.

"The group is an impressive group of human beings in that I think people are aware that there's a higher purpose than themselves or the team," he outlines.

"If individuals come into the team and thought they were bigger for any reason than the team, they'd be quickly weeded out.

"We self-police that at this stage and that creates a humility around the squad that's badly needed in any team.

"It's an extremely cultured and diverse group of people. I think just being in the presence of most of those guys, you're definitely going to learn something, you're definitely going to grow. They're an impressive bunch on and off the field, very high achieving humans so I've probably picked up a few tips off them along the way.

"I don't know how teams can function if they have someone who's maybe too egotistical or looking out for their own interests. Sometimes I wonder how the dressing rooms look in the Premier League with all the ego that's involved over there. It must be a strange atmosphere so I think there's good group involved here with the Dublin dressing room at the moment so long may it continue."

Hakuna Matata https://t.co/lIzIRzMNQl — Michael D Macauley (@MDMA_9) August 13, 2019

When the chat eventually turns to football, it seems secondary.

"Are we going for the five-in-a-row?," he laughed when asked about the significance of Sunday's game. A joke it may have been, but it's clear football isn't the be-all and end-all for Macauley.

Watch Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland final live on Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm on Sunday.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.