Fermanagh GAA confirm Ryan McMenamin as new senior football manager

McMenamin had been widely linked with the role

Fermanagh GAA have announced that Ryan McMenamin will take over as manager of their senior footballers.

Ex-Tyrone star McMenamin succeeds Rory Gallagher in the Erne County, having worked under the ex-Donegal boss.

In Gallagher's two years at the helm, they reached an Ulster final, won promotion from Division 3 of the National League and impressively consolidated their second-tier status in 2019.

McMenamin will be hopeful of continuing the progress, having been a part of the set-up in recent seasons.

The county board announced the news on Monday night.

"Ryan brings experience and knowledge from having worked with the senior squad over the last two seasons under Rory Gallagher," read the statement.

'Ricey' has worked with the squad over the last two seasons

"Ryan will be ably assisted by Joe McMahon (Omagh) and Paul McIver (Ballinderry).

"Ryan shall be finalising the rest of his backroom team over the coming weeks as he prepares for both the McKenna Cup and National League campaign which sees Fermanagh operating once again in Division 2 for 2020. We wish Ryan and his management team every success in the years ahead."

Watch Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland final live on Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm on Sunday.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.