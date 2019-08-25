Ladies football: Galway and Dublin through to All-Ireland final

Dublin's bid for a third title in a row is still on course

A crowd of 10,886 attended Sunday's All-Ireland semi-finals, as Dublin and Galway sealed spots in the decider with wins over Cork and Mayo respectively.

Dublin 2-11 Cork 0-11

Sinéad Aherne scored 1-3 as champions Dublin advanced to the TG4 All-Ireland Championship senior final after seeing off the challenge of their great rivals Cork.

Dublin had lost twice to Cork in 2019 and the sides were deadlocked at 0-7 apiece at half-time following an absorbing opening half-hour of action where neither side could establish a period of dominance.

Dublin scored their first goal when Cork were down a player in their full-back line with Eimear Meaney off the field.

Caoimhe O'Connor applied the finish after a smart move and Aherne wrapped up the win with a late penalty.

There were a couple of late changes to both sides prior to throw-in and the returning Nicole Owens, with her heavily strapped right knee, was brought in to replace Jennifer Dunne for Dublin.

Carla Rowe gave Dublin the lead in the first minute but disaster struck three minutes later when Owens' knee injury resurfaced and she had to exit the game.

Oonagh Whyte replaced her and she scored Dublin's second point after Orla Finn tapped over her first of the day.

Finn hit back again but Aherne, who scored 2-5 in their quarter-final win over Kerry, cancelled that effort out.

It was back and forth with Lyndsey Davey, Niamh McEvoy and Rowe scoring for Dublin. Finn, Doireann O'Sullivan and Eimear Scally kept Cork right in the game.

The doubleheader was played out in front of a large crowd at HQ

The teams were level six times until Finn swung over a brilliant free in the 26th minute. Dublin's second successful free arrived moments later when Aherne tagged on her second.

There was nothing separating the sides at the break and Cork full-back Meaney fouled Aherne for her to step up and score her third free within a minute of the resumption.

Dublin were reduced to 14 players in the 33rd minute when Niamh Collins was penalised for a foul on Doireann O'Sullivan and issued with a yellow card. Finn scored the free.

Rowe's quickly taken free allowed her to send over her third point. And half-time substitute Noelle Healy opened up the first two-point margin when she fisted a score.

That lead was halved by Finn (free) but Meaney was sent to the line for a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Áine O'Sullivan almost scored a goal for Cork two minutes after her arrival as a substitute, but she couldn't finish off Ciara O'Sullivan's pass.

But Dublin substitute O'Connor took her chance when she was set up by Niamh McEvoy and Healy in the 44th minute.

Dublin extended their lead when Jennifer Dunne pointed after coming off the bench, while Áine O'Sullivan then departed on a yellow card for an off-the-ball challenge on Davey.

Finn ended Cork's 17-minute scoring drought but Collins was fouled at the other end for Aherne to score the resultant penalty.

Galway 2-10 Mayo 2-9

Róisín Leonard came up with the winning free for Galway as they booked their place in the TG4 All-Ireland Championship senior final for the first time since 2005 with victory over Mayo at Croke Park.

This was the Connacht rivals' fourth meeting of the year and Galway's third success but it went down to the wire in a thriller.

Galway held a 2-5 to 1-6 lead at half-time, with Mairéad Seoighe scoring both of their goals either side of Rachel Kearns' strike for Mayo.

Niamh Kelly scored Mayo's second goal shortly after the resumption and they took the lead going into the closing stages. Leanne Coen found an equaliser for Galway and then Leonard scored an outstanding free from the deck in the closing stages for what turned out to be the winner.

Mayo sent three early point-scoring opportunities wide and Galway made them pay. It was a stunning move that led to Seoighe's goal in the third minute. Olivia Divilly combined with Megan Glynn to create the opening. She gave the ball to Louise Ward who spotted Seoighe in space and the Clonbur forward finished emphatically.

Róisín Leonard kicks the winning point from a free

Mayo registered another wide while Lisa Murphy saved well with her feet when Kearns fisted a Grace Kelly delivery towards goal.

Sinéad Cafferky scored Mayo's first point in the ninth minute before Róisín Leonard swung over the first of her brilliant points. Sarah Conneally was through on goal shortly after but opted for a point instead.

Galway were 1-2 to 0-1 ahead and they looked comfortable. Kearns was deadly though and she turned up on the end of Éilis Roynane's pass to score Mayo's opening goal in the 12th minute.

The first quarter ended with another devastating Galway move. Niamh Kelly did well to block down Tracey Leonard's attempt but the ball found its way to Seoighe and she blasted to the net again.

Grace Kelly tapped over her second free but Galway piled on the pressure with Seoighe, Tracey Leonard (free) and Róisín Leonard scoring points.

Grace Kelly's free was an important score for Mayo but there was more to come and they ended the half better.

A third Grace Kelly point was followed up by efforts from Kearns and Niamh Kelly and they only trailed by 2-5 to 1-6 at half-time.

Róisín Leonard's pinpoint pass set up Conneally's opener at the start of the second half but Mayo answered that perfectly.

Niamh Kelly burst through a gap and side-stepped the challenges from Sinéad Burke and Shauna Molloy before another brilliant finish to the net. Sinéad Cafferky had another chance but Murphy made a point-blank save to halt the momentum.

However, the teams were level and Róisín Leonard set up Megan Glynn who was through one-on-one but could only hit the post. The teams went 14 mins without scoring and then scored four points in three minutes.

Sarah Rowe scored a free, Glynn drew the sides level but Kearns and substitute Natasha Gaughan cancelled out Róisín Leonard's third point.

Róisín Leonard had a goal disallowed for over-carrying but substitute Coen equalised in the 58th minute and Róisín Leonard scored the free to win it.