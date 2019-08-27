Barry Cahill thinks Jim Gavin could step aside if Dublin claim five-in-a-row

Jim Gavin has been in charge of Dublin since the start of the 2013 season

Dublin are gunning to cap a remarkable decade of dominance on Sunday, as they chase an unprecedented five All-Ireland titles in a row.

For some of the panel's senior members, they're shooting for a seventh All-Ireland title.

However, win or lose on Sunday, Dublin could be hit with some retirements in the coming months.

"I think this winter will be a period of change for a number of players," opined ex-Dublin star Barry Cahill.

Barry Cahill was speaking at the launch of AIB's new short film, The Toughest Temptation

"Paul Flynn has obviously already retired. I'd probably expect another four guys who could possibly finish up."

The St Brigid's club man also noted that there's potential for change at the top.

"Also Jim Gavin. I think there's a possibility Jim, if they win on Sunday, could finish up this winter. Him and Declan Darcy are very close and if Declan Darcy decided he can't give it any more, and the whole effort and commitment has taken its toll and if you think back to those two guys in particular have been involved with Dublin teams since 2003, it's a long old stint.

"You get five-in-a-row under your belt, certainly that changes the whole dynamic as to maybe what you want to do going forward.

"Let's say the scenario where they lost the game, they won't want to finish on that note so they'll go back again. I think if Dublin win five-in-a-row, there could be four or five potential retirements but there's also a chance the management team might finish up.

"I know Jim had sort of extended his agreement with the county board earlier in the year, but that's not anything of note really, it's just probably Jim's way of telling guys he's not going away and trying to keep all the squad members on their toes, but yeah I wouldn't rule it out."

Gavin and Darcy have brought Dublin to new heights

Another significant departure that could come is the retirement of Stephen Cluxton. The Parnells man has been between the posts for the Sky Blues since 2001. The 37-year-old remains at the top of his game, and could stick with the Dubs for another number of years, but the county will have to deal with his retirement at some point.

"The big question will be Stephen Cluxton in my opinion," mused Cahill. "I mean whenever he goes, if it's this winter or maybe a year or two further down the road, that'll be a massive change.

"I don't think [Cluxton is replaceable]. I really don't. Even though the standard of goalkeeping in Dublin club football is very high and there's a really good understudy there in Evan Comerford, I think just the aura around Stephen and the presence and the calmness that he gives to the back line.

"He's obviously captain of the team for the last number of years, massive experience there and what he's done for the game has been remarkable. I also think opposition teams will go really hard against Dublin's kick-outs when Stephen finishes up. So the scrutiny that'll be on the next goalkeeper will be very high and the spotlight will be on him. It'll be a difficult set of boots to fill no doubt."

Nonetheless, regardless of the result on Sunday and who departs this winter, the county will be in a loftier position than ten years ago.

In 2009, Cahill and his Dublin team-mates had been hammered by Kerry in an All-Ireland quarter-final, 1-24 to 1-7.

Few could have foreseen the dominance which followed.

"We probably would have taken one All-Ireland in 10 years, considering that Dublin hadn't even got to a final for 14 years back in 2009. It's hard to believe," he explained.

"When we got the All-Ireland under our belt in 2011, so many new guys came in.

Cahill was a member of the side when Dublin eventually got over the line in 2011

"Even when Jack McCaffrey, Ciaran Kilkenny and Paul Mannion came in 2013, within the first nine months of their inter-county career, they got an All-Ireland under their belts - that's massive for any team.

"There's a reverse situation with the Kerry group at the moment because they have so many guys who are aged 20, 21, 22, it would be huge for them if they are able to get a medal under their belt and can build on that for the next five to 10 years.

"You go back to my time in 2011, there were a lot of players who hadn't even experienced an All-Ireland final. The whole squad of 30 players, no one had played in it before. Even the fact that going into that final, there was a huge amount of warmth and well wishes from other counties around Ireland. They wouldn't have had a problem with Dublin winning an All-Ireland in 2011. We got a lot of goodwill leading into the game and when we won that All-Ireland over the winter. It's the reverse now!

"Even Kerry's arch-rivals are probably shouting for them on Sunday. That's just that's the nature of it when a team is dominant."

Watch Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland final live on Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm on Sunday.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.