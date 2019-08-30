Kerry make one change in team for All-Ireland final against Dublin

The Kingdom are gunning to bring down the 'drive for five'

Kerry manager Peter Keane has opted for one change to his team for the All-Ireland final against Dublin.

Gavin White comes in for Shane Enright, in what is the only switch from the side that overcame Tyrone three weeks ago.

There is no room for Jack Barry nor Tommy Walsh, amid speculation that they may have been thrust into the line-up.

The Kingdom are gunning for their first All-Ireland title since 2014, and in the process prevent the Sky Blues from recording an unprecedented fifth triumph in succession.

Kerry team to face Dublin:

1. Shane Ryan

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Paul Murphy

6. Gavin Crowley

7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich

8. David Moran

9. Adrian Spillane

10. Gavin White

11. Seán O'Shea

12. Stephen O'Brien

13. David Clifford

14. Paul Geaney

15. Killian Spillane

