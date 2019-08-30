Kerry make one change in team for All-Ireland final against Dublin
Watch Dublin vs Kerry live on Sky Sports Arena at 2.30pm on Sunday
Last Updated: 30/08/19 8:35pm
Kerry manager Peter Keane has opted for one change to his team for the All-Ireland final against Dublin.
Gavin White comes in for Shane Enright, in what is the only switch from the side that overcame Tyrone three weeks ago.
There is no room for Jack Barry nor Tommy Walsh, amid speculation that they may have been thrust into the line-up.
The Kingdom are gunning for their first All-Ireland title since 2014, and in the process prevent the Sky Blues from recording an unprecedented fifth triumph in succession.
Kerry team to face Dublin:
1. Shane Ryan
2. Jason Foley
3. Tadhg Morley
4. Tom O'Sullivan
5. Paul Murphy
6. Gavin Crowley
7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich
8. David Moran
9. Adrian Spillane
10. Gavin White
11. Seán O'Shea
12. Stephen O'Brien
13. David Clifford
14. Paul Geaney
15. Killian Spillane
Team Announcement: Kerry vs Dublin - All Ireland Final pic.twitter.com/b5XDTNtjtk— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 30, 2019
