Dublin name unchanged team for All-Ireland final against Kerry

Jim Gavin has shown his hand

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has named his side for their final tilt at a fifth consecutive All-Ireland title.

There are no changes from the side that lined out against Mayo, with Cian O'Sullivan missing out.

David Byrne, Jonny Cooper and Michael Fitzsimons make up the full-back line, with Jack McCaffrey, James McCarthy and John Small lining out at half-back.

Brian Fenton and Michael Darragh Macauley will partner in midfield once again. Meanwhile the forward unit starts as expected.

The Sky Blues are gunning for an unprecedented five-in-a-row, and are one step away from achieving just that. Kerry named their side on Friday night, with one change confirmed.

Dublin team to face Kerry:

1. Stephen Cluxton

2. David Byrne

3. Jonny Cooper

4. Michael Fitzsimons

5. Jack McCaffrey

6. James McCarthy

7. John Small

8. Brian Fenton

9. Michael Darragh Macauley

10. Niall Scully

11. Con O'Callaghan

12. Brian Howard

13. Paul Mannion

14. Dean Rock

15. Ciarán Kilkenny

Watch Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland final live on Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm on Sunday.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.