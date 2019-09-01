Dublin 1-16 Kerry 1-16: Breathtaking All-Ireland final ends all square

2:25 Highlights of a classic encounter Highlights of a classic encounter

Kerry and Dublin will have to do it all over again, after the All-Ireland final ended in a 1-16 to 1-16 draw.

The Kingdom staged a second-half comeback, spearheaded by impact sub Tommy Walsh, to snatch a draw against 14-man Dublin.

Kerry quickly came to terms with their opponents after throw-in. However, as the sides went point-for-point, the Kingdom were unable to convert goal chances.

First, James McCarthy saved off the line from a Paul Geaney shot. Minutes later, a high ball was sent into the Dublin area. Jonny Cooper was judged to have fouled David Clifford as it was dropping, and David Gough awarded a penalty.

The Sky Blues survived as Cooper got away without a booking, and Stephen Cluxton was equal to Geaney's effort from the spot.

However, the Kingdom kept coming, drawing yellow cards for Cooper and John Small.

Stephen O'Brien ran in from the left and had a sight on goal, but his low shot went over for a point.

When Dublin were presented with their goal effort, Jack McCaffrey made no mistake. The Clontarf man burst through the Kingdom defence and blasted it past Shane Ryan.

Jack McCaffrey celebrates his goal

As the clock ticked on in the half, it seemed as if the game was getting away from Kerry as the reigning champs led by five. However, the Munster kingpins were handed a lifeline when Cooper fouled Clifford for a third time, and Gough showed the Na Fianna man his second yellow.

With the score 1-9 to 0-8 at the break, there was a renewed optimism among the Kerry contingent that they could make full use of their numerical advantage after the break.

Jonny Cooper was given his marching orders just before half-time

The goal chances kept coming for Kerry after the break. Paul Murphy's fierce shot had the beating of Cluxton, but it rattled off the crossbar. Nonetheless, the men in green and gold were growing into the game as it progressed.

Back-to-back 45s from O'Shea and a Gavin Crowley effort brought it back to two.

Dublin replied with points from Rock and McCaffrey, but Clifford kept the Kingdom in touch with a magical individual score.

As Peter Keane looked to tip the balance, he turned to his bench and introduced Killian Spillane and Walsh.

They certainly had the desired effect. In the 57th minute, they combined for a goal. Walsh played in Spillane with a hand-pass, who buried it past Cluxton. Walsh then added a point of his own, before fielding a high ball and assisting a Sean O'Shea point.

After trailing by five, Kerry were suddenly level.

They soon kicked on, and in the 66th minute, Killian Spillane gave his side the lead for the first time since McCaffrey's first-half goal.

As the clock moved into the seven minutes of injury-time, hawkeye denied Cormac Costello.

Dublin had one final chance, but Dean Rock sent a free from way out on the left wide.

It ended in a draw, and they will have to do it all over again in two weeks' time.

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

Attendance: 82,300 approx

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-10 (0-6 frees, 0-1 45), Jack McCaffrey 1-3, Paul Mannion 0-2, Con O'Callaghan 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Seán O'Shea 0-10 (0-4 frees, 0-3 45s), Killian Spillane 1-1, David Clifford 0-2, Tommy Walsh 0-1, Stephen O'Brien 0-1, Gavin Crowley 0-1.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton

2. David Byrne

3. Jonny Cooper

4. Michael Fitzsimons

5. Jack McCaffrey

6. James McCarthy

7. John Small

8. Brian Fenton

9. Michael Darragh Macauley

10. Niall Scully

11. Con O'Callaghan

12. Brian Howard

13. Paul Mannion

14. Dean Rock

15. Ciaran Kilkenny

Subs:

Paddy Small for Michael Darragh Macauley (53rd minute)

Eoin Murchan for John Small (58th minute)

Diarmuid Connolly for Brian Howard (68th minute)

Cormac Costello for Paul Mannion (68th minute)

Kevin McManamon for Niall Scully (71st minute)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Paul Murphy

6. Gavin Crowley

7. Brian O Beaglaoich

8. David Moran

9. Adrian Spillane

10. Gavin White

11. Sean O'Shea

12. Stephen O'Brien

13. David Clifford

14. Paul Geaney

24. Jack Barry

Subs:

Killian Spillane for Adrian Spillane (45th minute)

Jack Sherwood for Gavin White (49th minute)

Tommy Walsh for Brian O Beaglaoich (53rd minute)

Jonathan Lyne for Gavin Crowley (69th minute)

Dara Moynihan for Jack Barry (73rd minute)

Mark Griffin for Stephen O'Brien (77th minute)

