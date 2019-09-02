Bernard Brogan and James O'Donoghue could feature in All-Ireland final replay

Bernard Brogan and James O'Donoghue were not involved in Sunday's drawn game

Former Footballer of the Year winners Bernard Brogan and James O'Donoghue did not make the Dublin and Kerry matchday panels for the drawn All-Ireland final, but could be in contention to feature in the replay.

Brogan missed out on the Dubs' 26-man squad, with Jim Gavin opting for Diarmuid Connolly, Cormac Costello, Kevin McManamon and Paddy Andrews as his substitute forwards. Eoghan O'Gara was another to miss out.

2:25 Highlights of the epic drawn All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry Highlights of the epic drawn All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry

Nonetheless, the Sky Blues' boss left the door open for players to stake a claim in training ahead of the replay.

"They do [come back into the reckoning]," he noted.

"We'll recover as best we can over the coming days and go back training, and yeah it opens up again. We have a very strong squad and lots of players will be hungry to get on the squad, to get game time. Yeah, it opens up again."

Similarly, James O'Donoghue was not included on the Kingdom's bench, but Peter Keane carried a similar message to opposite number Gavin.

"We'll go back now. We'll either be training on either Tuesday or Wednesday. Everybody's finger is into it again."

With no injury concerns at this early stage of the build-up to the replay, there are no significant changes to either XV expected, although Tommy Walsh may have done enough to impress Keane and earn a starting jersey.

Watch Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland final replay live on Sky Sports on Saturday, September 14.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.