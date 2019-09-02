Conor Lane to referee All-Ireland final replay between Dublin and Kerry

Lane has been given the nod

Conor Lane from Cork will referee the All-Ireland final replay, after Dublin and Kerry played out a draw on Sunday afternoon.

Lane will take charge of his third final, after officiating last year's showpiece and the 2016 drawn game.

He has overseen several high profile matches already this summer, including Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final win over Mayo, Donegal's Ulster final victory over Cavan and the Leinster semi-final between the Dubs and Kildare.

The Banteer man was the standby referee on Sunday, and a linesman to David Gough. Despite debate in the lead-up to Sunday's clash surrounding the appointment of Meath native Gough, it has been largely accepted that he did a fine job.

Meanwhile, a reduction in ticket prices has been announced for the replay. Stand tickets have been set at €60, terrace at €30, while €10 children's tickets will be available in the competing counties. It's not expected that they will go on general sale.

