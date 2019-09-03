Galway football manager Kevin Walsh steps down

A two-time All-Ireland winner with Galway as a player, Kevin Walsh took over as manager ahead of the 2015 season

Galway are on the lookout for a new senior football manager following the resignation of Kevin Walsh on Tuesday.

he former Sligo boss took charge of the Tribesmen for five seasons, overseeing real progress in that time. The Westerners picked up two Connacht titles, achieved Division 1 status and consolidated that position during his reign.

They also bridged a 17-year gap by picking up a championship win at Croke Park and reaching an All-Ireland semi-final last summer.

However, they were unable to reach the Super 8s this season after a provincial final loss to Roscommon and a qualifier defeat to Mayo.

2:26 Walsh's Galway reign came to an end with a qualifier defeat to Mayo Walsh's Galway reign came to an end with a qualifier defeat to Mayo

There will be no shortage of high-profile names linked to the role, and the county is well placed to compete at the top table in the coming years, with recent success at both underage and club on a national stage.

Watch Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland final replay live on Sky Sports on Saturday, September 14.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.