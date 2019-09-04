Derry, Kildare and Clare ratify senior football managers

Rory Gallagher will move into his sixth consecutive year of senior intercounty manager, with a three Ulster counties in that time

Rory Gallagher has been named as the new manager of the Derry senior footballers, while Kildare and Clare have also confirmed their bosses for 2020.

Ex-Donegal and Fermanagh boss Gallagher will take the reins in the Oak-Leaf County, in what is considered to be an exciting project.

He takes over from Damian McErlain, who stepped aside after two seasons at the helm. The Ulster County enjoyed a promising 2019 campaign, winning Division 4 of the National League and pushing Tyrone hard in the provincial championship.

Gallagher will be tasked with continuing their rise, after delivering two seasons of real progress in the Erne County.

Meanwhile, three-time All-Ireland winning boss, Jack O'Connor will succeed Cian O'Neill in Kildare. The Kerry native was confirmed last month, pending ratification from the county board.

Kildare GAA are delighted to announce that Jack O'Connor has been ratified as the new Kildare Senior Football Manager with Ross Glavin & Tom Cribben confirmed as his selectors.



Elsewhere, Colm Collins will return to the Banner County for a seventh season. Collins was non-committal following the qualifier loss to Meath this summer, indicating he would need time to make up his mind. However, it was confirmed on Tuesday evening that he would continue.

