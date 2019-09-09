How Dublin must improve for All-Ireland final replay vs Kerry

Dublin will be hoping to up their performance levels for the replay

Ahead of the All-Ireland final replay, we look at areas in which Dublin could improve from the drawn game.

Will Jim Gavin opt to start Cian O'Sullivan?

The amount of space in front of David Clifford and Paul Geaney last week will have worried Jim Gavin. Regardless of the quality of man-marking, if the right ball goes into those forwards, they will do damage.

Could the Dubs opt for a backstop? Kilmacud Crokes man Cian O'Sullivan has often done a job for the Dubs in the past, playing as a free man when opposition sides play with an extra man at the back.

If selected, O'Sullivan could fill the space in front of Clifford and Co, and help reduce the threat of this lethal Kerry scoring unit.

Cian O'Sullivan could be handed a starting jersey

Get more from Con and Mannion

Considering the devastating impact of Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion throughout the summer, their return of just three points in the drawn game was less than expected. Credit must go to Tadhg Morley and Tom O'Sullivan for their defensive efforts, as they shut down the threat of Dublin's inside forwards.

The Cuala and Kilmacud Crokes stars scored 2-0 and 0-5 from play respectively in the win over Mayo, and will know that if they recreate similar tallies on Saturday evening, Kerry will be in trouble.

Paul Mannion and Con O'Callaghan were tightly marked

Gain midfield ascendancy

Brian Fenton and Michael Darragh MacAuley came off second best in the midfield duel last week. David Moran dominated the aerial battle, while Jack Barry delivered an inspired performance.

Reigning Footballer of the Year Fenton had a quiet game by his own lofty standards, as Moran outshone him.

Jim Gavin may look to change things up. Could James McCarthy move out to midfield, with Macauley dropping out of the team?

Kerry edged the midfield battle

Nullify Kerry's deadly duo

It's not exactly a secret that Sean O'Shea and David Clifford are two of the most exciting young talents in Gaelic football. The duo ran amok in the drawn game, with O'Shea kicking 0-10 while Clifford drew a penalty, a red card, while also kicking two points.

If both men are allowed to perform to their potential, it's likely that Kerry will put up a scoring tally that will be difficult to beat.

Before last Sunday, just two teams in history had tallied 19 points in a final and not won. The Kingdom will feel they squandered a number of goal chances. Dublin can't afford Clifford and O'Shea such freedom again.

David Clifford was a handful last week, and may have another gear

Dublin must keep their discipline

It may sound obvious, but keeping 15 men on the field of play at all times will be key for the Sky Blues. Jonny Cooper's dismissal in the drawn game provided Kerry with a huge boost, and they used their numerical advantage to claw their way back into the game.

Jim Gavin will need to get his match-ups right, and be quicker to act if one of his key defenders are booked.

Keeping on the right side of Conor Lane could be crucial.

Jonny Cooper was shown a red card in first half of the drawn game

