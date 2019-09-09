How Kerry must improve for All-Ireland final replay vs Dublin

Peter Keane's side are aiming to bring down the 'drive for five'

Ahead of the All-Ireland final replay, we look at five areas where Kerry may need to improve from the drawn game.

Be more ruthless in front of goal

Killian Spillane found the net for the Kingdom, but Peter Keane's side left four other goal chances go unpunished before that. Paul Geaney's shot was cleared off the line by James McCarthy, Stephen Cluxton saved a penalty, while fierce shots from Stephen O'Brien and Paul Murphy went marginally high.

If they are presented with such opportunities once again, Kerry will need to be more ruthless.

Had they more than a 20 per cent strike rate on goal chances in the drawn game, Sam Maguire would already be nestled into the southwest for the winter.

Cluxton denied Geaney from the spot

Improve game management

Having dug themselves out of a hole in the drawn match, Kerry found themselves leading with 65 minutes on the clock. With all the momentum and a numerical advantage, they were odds on to close out what would have been a seismic upset.

However, instead of going for the jugular, they receded which invited Dublin on.

Granted they are a young team and will be stronger for the experience, but the Kingdom will need to be more clinical if they find themselves in a similar position again.

Did a lack of experience cost Kerry when the game was in the melting pot?

Limit the influence of Jack McCaffrey

The Clontarf man ran riot in the drawn game. Flying up and down the flanks, he left Kerry defenders struggling on numerous occasions as he scored 1-3 from play at wing-back.

The pace he showed for his goal was stunning, and it's difficult to defend against. Peter Keane may take another look at the All-Ireland semi-final to see what Mayo did right, a game in which McCaffrey was relatively quiet.

Jack McCaffrey took full advantage of the open spaces

Boost scoring efficiency

Of their 23 scoring chances from play, Kerry converted just 10. In order to beat Dublin, they'll need to be more ruthless. David Clifford was among those to fail to hit the target on numerous occasions - shots which you would imagine he would usually score in his sleep.

Sean O'Shea displayed real grit to land free after free under real pressure and against the backdrop from jeers from Hill 16. The young Kenmare star will need to repeat the trick.

Clifford missed two early chances before clicking into gear

The Kingdom need a fast start

Kerry were unable to keep tabs on their opponents in the first half of the drawn game, with Dublin racing into a five-point lead. From there, the red card changed the dynamic of the game.

Peter Keane will know there was an opportunity missed the last day, but they were also handed a lifeline given the deficit in the first half.

If Dublin get their noses in front by such a margin once again, they will kick on.

