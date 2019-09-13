Dublin name unchanged team for All-Ireland final replay against Kerry

The Dubs are bidding for history

Dublin have named an unchanged side for the All-Ireland final replay against Kerry.

Despite some changes being rumoured in the build-up throughout the week, Jim Gavin has kept faith with the same XV that drew to the Kingdom a fortnight ago.

There is no room for Eoin Murchan, after many suggested the Na Fianna man would come into the starting line-up.

Diarmuid Connolly looks set to start on the bench

There are a number of positional switches, with Michael Fitzsimons and Jonny Cooper swapping jerseys, and Ciarán Kilkenny moving to number 11.

Dublin are gunning to become the first team to win five senior All-Ireland titles in succession.

Kerry name team for replay

Dublin team to face Kerry

1. Stephen Cluxton

2. David Byrne

3. Michael Fitzsimons

4. Jonny Cooper

5. Jack McCaffrey

6. James McCarthy

7. John Small

8. Brian Fenton

9. Michael Darragh Macauley

10. Niall Scully

11. Ciaran Kilkenny

12. Brian Howard

13. Paul Mannion

14. Con O'Callaghan

15. Dean Rock

