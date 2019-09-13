Dublin name unchanged team for All-Ireland final replay against Kerry
Watch the All-Ireland replay live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm on Saturday
Last Updated: 14/09/19 12:21pm
Dublin have named an unchanged side for the All-Ireland final replay against Kerry.
Despite some changes being rumoured in the build-up throughout the week, Jim Gavin has kept faith with the same XV that drew to the Kingdom a fortnight ago.
There is no room for Eoin Murchan, after many suggested the Na Fianna man would come into the starting line-up.
There are a number of positional switches, with Michael Fitzsimons and Jonny Cooper swapping jerseys, and Ciarán Kilkenny moving to number 11.
Dublin are gunning to become the first team to win five senior All-Ireland titles in succession.
Dublin team to face Kerry
1. Stephen Cluxton
2. David Byrne
3. Michael Fitzsimons
4. Jonny Cooper
5. Jack McCaffrey
6. James McCarthy
7. John Small
8. Brian Fenton
9. Michael Darragh Macauley
10. Niall Scully
11. Ciaran Kilkenny
12. Brian Howard
13. Paul Mannion
14. Con O'Callaghan
15. Dean Rock
