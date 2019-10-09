2020 Ulster Championship draw: Donegal and Tyrone to meet in quarter-final

Donegal edged Tyrone in 2019

The draw has been made for the 2020 Ulster Championship, with Donegal and Tyrone facing off in the quarter-final.

The two big guns have played out some classic ties in recent years, with Tír Chonaill coming out on top in the 2019 semi-final, avenging their 2018 Super 8s defeat in the process.

The two counties have shared nine of the last 11 provincial titles between them.

Meanwhile, Monaghan will be looking for revenge against neighbours Cavan, after they were stunned by the Breffni County in the 2019 quarter-final. The winner will face Antrim in the last eight.

Rory Gallagher's championship reign with Derry will get underway against Armagh, while Fermanagh will face Down.

Donegal retained the Anglo-Celt Cup in 2019

There has been a slight tweak in the format of the draw this year. Teams who are drawn in the preliminary quarter-final are exempt from playing in the round for the following two years. Therefore, Tyrone and Derry (who met in last year's preliminary round), had a bye through to the quarters.

The Leinster, Munster and Connacht draws were made earlier this week.

2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship

Preliminary round

Monaghan vs Cavan

Quarter-finals

Donegal v Tyrone

Derry v Armagh

Fermanagh v Down

Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan

Semi-finals

Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh

Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan