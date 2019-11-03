Club football round-up: Ballyboden and Corofin claim county titles

2016 All-Ireland champions Ballyboden were too strong for Thomas Davis

A round-up of the weekend's club Gaelic football action, as Ballyboden and Corofin claimed county titles in Dublin and Galway respectively.

Dublin SFC final

Ballyboden St Endas 0-15 Thomas Davis 0-9

Thomas Davis' dream run through the Dublin Championship came to an end in the final, as they were outgunned by Ballyboden at Parnell Park.

Ryan Basquel was imperious for the 2016 All-Ireland champions, as they ran out six-point winners with an efficient performance in Donnycarney.

Galway SFC final

Corofin 0-11 Tuam Stars 0-8

Corofin retained their Galway title on the second time of asking, as they beat Tuam Stars by three points. Kevin O'Brien's charges are now through to the Connacht Championship, as they hunt for a third All-Ireland title in succession.

Corofin are county champions for a seventh season in succession

Ulster SFC quarter-finals

Derrygonnelly 1-17 Trillick 3-11 (Derrygonnelly win 6-5 on penalties)

Sixty minutes and extra-time couldn't separate the Fermanagh and Tyrone champions at Brewster Park, so the game went to a penalty shootout.

The first 10 penalties found the net, forcing sudden death, and it was Lee Brennan who missed for Trillick as Derrygonnelly progress.

Derrygonnelly advance on Penalties against Trillick. Kilcoo awaits pic.twitter.com/1nA5ud2dlT — Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) November 3, 2019

Naomh Conaill 1-11 Castlerahan 0-11

Naomh Conaill overcame obstacles including a four-day turnaround from their county final win to progress to the Ulster semi-finals.

The Glenties side built a seven-point lead, but Castlerahan finished the stronger, bringing it back to two points approaching full-time. However, despite the late fightback from the Cavan champs, Naomh Conaill held out for a three-point victory.

Ciaran Thompson of Naomh Conaill in action against Oisin Kiernan of Castlerahan

Kilcoo 1-11 Magherafelt 0-9

Kilcoo have won eight of the last 11 county titles, but are yet to taste Ulster glory. They'll be hoping to change that in 2019, and are up and running in the provincial championship after a five-point victory over Derry champs Magherafelt.

Clontibret 0-10 Crossmaglen 0-9

Conor McManus inspired Contibret to a narrow win over Crossmaglen on Saturday night. The Monaghan champions had to dig deep, as they set up a semi-final showdown with Donegal champs Naomh Conaill.

Crossmaglen were knocked out by the narrowest of margins

Connacht SFC quarter-finals

Padraig Pearses 3-7 Tourlestrane 0-6

Roscommon champions Padraig Pearses are through to the Connacht semi-final, after a 10-point win over Tourlestrane of Sligo. Goals from Niall Carty, Hubert Darcy and Paul Carey proved the difference, as they stormed to a comprehensive victory.

Ballintubber 1-11 Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-9

An Alan Plunkett goal set Ballintubber on their way in Connacht, as the Mayo winners saw off Leitrim champions Glencar-Manorhamilton by five points.

They march on to the semi-finals, where they will meet reigning All-Ireland champs Corofin, in a rematch of last year's Connacht decider.

Kerry SFC semi-final

Dr Crokes 1-14 South Kerry 1-8

Killarney side Dr Crokes are into the county title, as they chase a fourth title in succession. They were unable to oust the South Kerry divisional outfit on the first time of asking, but the 2017 All-Ireland champions edged the replay with a six-point win.

They will face East Kerry next Sunday in the decider.