Stephen Cluxton undecided on retirement from intercounty football

Cluxton is widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper of the modern era

Stephen Cluxton has revealed that he is yet to make a decision about his retirement from intercounty football.

Not that his legacy needed to be cemented at this point, but Friday's 2019 PwC Footballer of the Year award capped off what has been a record-breaking career in the Dublin jersey.

However, asked if he has any retirement plans, he indicated he is currently undecided.

"It's a tough question, I suppose," he said, "We still haven't finished this year. There's still two months to go before I'll maybe ask myself that question. It will probably be in January.

"I'll obviously have to talk to Jim [Gavin] and see what part he wants me to play next year. He might not want me around and that would be completely fine with me. If he feels that the other two goalkeepers are ready then I'm absolutely ready to step away.

"If he thinks I have something more to offer, then I would probably need to have a good think about it because it's not easy just to continue going. So, I probably won't be asking myself that question until January."

The Parnells man captained Dublin to an unprecedented five-in-a-row

After playing with the Sky Blues since 2001, he did acknowledge that it would be strange to find himself away from the setup although he will have more time for his other pursuits.

"In fairness all of my siblings have had to put up with me at one stage or another," he noted. "I'd feel sorry for them more than for anybody else. I've missed weddings, I've missed baptisms and communions and confirmations and things like that and they've been very understanding. My brother and sisters are just so understanding. Again, without their support I wouldn't have started that journey.

"Obviously my wife has taken on the baton, God love her! You can imagine it doesn't be easy when I come home and have had a poor training session! But it's water off a duck's back for her and I think that works really well for both of us. She has been a phenomenal support and without her I certainly wouldn't be here today."

2019 Footballer of the Year Cluxton will turn 38 in December, but it appears that his race might not be fully run quite yet, and he could yet feature in Dublin's bid for a sixth All-Ireland title in a row in 2020.