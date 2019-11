GAA weekend in pictures: The best images from the club championships

Seventh heaven! Jason Leonard of Corofin celebrates the replay win over Tuam Stars, sealing the club's seventh title in a row

Following a hectic weekend in the club championships, we take a look at some of the best images of the action.

The next generation! Corofin players, Ronan Steede, Micheál Lundy, and Gary Sice celebrate with the McLoughlin brothers, Matthew, aged 8, Tom, aged 9, and Luke, aged 6 after the Galway county final

There through it all! Spectators brave the elements to watch the Galway county final in Tuam

Get up there! Brian Cody of Ballyhale Shamrocks and Luke Folan of Clonkill compete for a high ball

Still the main attraction! Ballyhale manager Henry Shefflin signs autographs after his side's win over Clonkill

The joy of victory! Jack and Marty Kavanagh of St Mullins celebrate their shock win over Cuala

...And the agony of defeat! Simon Timlin of Cuala after the Dalkey side were knocked out of the Leinster Championship

Job done! Conor McManus and Jack Gormley celebrate Clontibret's Ulster quarter-final win over Crossmaglen

Back in the big time! Colm Basquel of Ballyboden St Enda's celebrates after the Dublin county final win over Thomas Davis

The drought is over! Borris-Ileigh manager Johnny Kelly celebrates with selector Philip Haher after the club won their first Tipperary title in 33 years

Star man! Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh celebrates at full-time