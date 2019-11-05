Donegal footballer Frank McGlynn retires from intercounty action

McGlynn represented his county for 14 seasons

Donegal footballer Frank McGlynn has called time on his intercounty career.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner played a central role in the county's breakthrough under Jim McGuinness, and remained as a key player throughout what has been a remarkable decade for the county.

The Glenfin man was nominated for Footballer of the Year in 2012, but was pipped to the post by team-mate Karl Lacey.

Since making his intercounty debut in 2006, he went on to become one of the county's greatest footballers of the modern era.

The news of his retirement was announced on Tuesday.

"Having taken some time to consider my inter-county future I feel it is the right time to announce my retirement from the Donegal senior football team," he said in a statement. "It has been an absolute honour to have worn the Donegal jersey for the past 14 seasons.

He won five Ulster titles during a glittered career

"I have experienced so much during my career and I will be forever grateful for this. From great victories to heavy defeats, I have enjoyed every minute of it. I have shared a dressing room with some of the best Donegal players ever. There are memories both on and off the field that I will never forget.

"I would like to wish Declan Bonner and Donegal of 2020 the very best of luck. I look forward to supporting them in their quest for further Ulster and All-Ireland success."