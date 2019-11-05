Dublin's Eoghan O'Gara announces retirement from intercounty football

The 34-year-old played a peripheral role in 2019

Dublin's Eoghan O'Gara has called time on his intercounty career, after 11 seasons which featured seven All-Ireland triumphs.

The Templeogue Synge Street club man becomes the second player from Jim Gavin's panel to retire since the Sky Blues sealed the five-in-a-row in September, following Bernard Brogan.

O'Gara, a potent forward throughout the last decade, also scooped ten provincial triumphs and five National League successes during his time in blue.

On Tuesday afternoon, he released a lengthy statement confirming the news:

"I have spent 11 years living out my dreams as a kid growing up in this great city.

He continued: "Thanks to the many passionate and loyal Dublin supporters who always made their presence felt hail, rain or shine and whose pride in us always added extra motivation.

O'Gara celebrates the 2018 triumph with Brian Fenton

"The people I have shared it with, and the experiences I have shared with them, have made me a better person and given me the tools to grow more than I ever thought possible. Some of the best people you could ever wish to meet.

"To every one of my team-mates past and present, the brothers and family I was lucky to spend so much time with and to get to know and go to battle with. Men, characters and leaders of the very highest calibre. There aren't words to describe my gratitude and love for you. Some great friends I hope to keep for a very long time."

It remains to be seen if more Dublin players will follow O'Gara and Brogan into retirement, after the county's unprecedented fifth All-Ireland title in a row in 2019.