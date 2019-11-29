Kerry GAA release new jersey ahead of 2020 season

Kerry were defeated All-Ireland finalists in 2019

Kerry GAA have released a new jersey for the year ahead, opting for a different style as they face into the new decade.

The Kingdom have opted to put a new twist on their traditional green and gold kit, with predominantly gold sleeves along with a background pattern on much of the midriff.

The county sides will be sporting the new look in the coming weeks, as they get their respective seasons underway.

The Kerry hurlers will kick off the 2020 campaign in the coming weeks, as they face Cork and Waterford in the Munster Senior League.

Meanwhile, their footballers' first games will be in the McGrath Cup, before a rematch with Dublin at Croke Park in the National Football League opener. Peter Keane's charges fell agonisingly short in 2019, losing to the Sky Blues in the All-Ireland final replay.

With the new kit, the Kingdom will be hoping to go one further in 2020.