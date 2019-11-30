Jim Gavin steps down as Dublin manager

Jim Gavin is bowing out on a high after six All-Ireland titles in seven years

Jim Gavin has stepped down as manager of the Dublin senior footballers, after winning six All-Ireland titles in seven years at the helm.

Gavin took over in 2013, leading the Sky Blues to the Sam Maguire Cup in his maiden season.

While they lost to Donegal in 2014, that proved to be Gavin's sole championship loss throughout a seven-year stint, as the Sky Blues recorded an unprecedented five-in-a-row from 2015-2019.

Gavin led the Dubs to new heights

The shock news was announced at lunchtime on Saturday afternoon, with Dublin chairman Sean Shanley leading the tributes.

"Dublin GAA will be forever grateful to Jim Gavin for his dedication, commitment and contribution as a player and, since 2003, leading the next generation of players at U21 and senior level," he said.

"I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period.

"The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Jim and his management team shortly."

5 in a row, what a way to bow out. He finished what Gilroy started in some style. Attention to detail was unreal I’d say, summed up this year. Down a point in added time this year, down a man= keeper to full back full back pushes out to pick up spare man = turnovers. 👏🏻 Jim Gavin — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) November 30, 2019

The Round Towers club man will go down as the county's most successful manager.