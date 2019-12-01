Dublin will have 'same aura' despite Jim Gavin departure, says Kieran Donaghy

Jim Gavin has called time on seven years at the helm

Sky Sports pundit Kieran Donaghy reacts to Jim Gavin stepping aside, suggesting that Dublin will retain their aura despite his departure.

The news on Saturday afternoon came as a surprise, given that all other counties have their management teams confirmed for 2020.

"It was a bit of a shock when it came around," said the former Kerry star. "When it came this late in the year, I presumed he was staying on.

"After the All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry, it looked like it could be it, just the way he celebrated. But there was also talks that he was celebrating a five in a row, so that was allowable to let your hair down!

"But maybe looking at it in hindsight, maybe he knew deep down that it was it. Maybe the last few months he has been mulling over will he actually go again, when he had it in his mind to step down.

"But he's probably right to go with his gut on this one, if his mind was made up.

"It's a huge job - managing an intercounty team. The time that goes into it is unbelievable. So to do it on a voluntary basis, and to do what he did was amazing."

5 in a row, what a way to bow out. He finished what Gilroy started in some style. Attention to detail was unreal I’d say, summed up this year. Down a point in added time this year, down a man= keeper to full back full back pushes out to pick up spare man = turnovers. 👏🏻 Jim Gavin — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) November 30, 2019

Gavin consoles Donaghy after the 2015 All-Ireland final

Gavin's departure may come as a boost to the Dubs' rivals, but Donaghy feels a huge challenge remains for the likes of Kerry, Mayo and the rest of the chasing pack.

"I think Dublin will have the same aura as champions of the five-in-a-row," he said.

"It's the players you have to try and beat. The management of course help and put all the ideas and tactics in place, but these players are a serious bunch of players. I don't think the other counties will be licking their lips and rubbing their hands, thinking that all of a sudden it will be easier. The task is still monumental to take down this current bunch of Dublin players, no matter who they have in charge.

"I'm sure the guy coming in will want to set his own standards, but the legacy that Jim has left, the culture that they have in Dublin at the moment will be in place.

"So I wouldn't necessarily be jumping around thinking it's going to be a piece of cake all of a sudden."

While many feel the late announcement leaves Dublin behind other counties in terms of 2020 preparations, Donaghy believes the powers that be likely already have a plan in place.

"I would say Jim and John Costello have had deep conversations about this, and that [a successor] is already determined, at this stage in the day," he noted.

"It would surprise me if Jim was to go and they didn't have the plan in store as to who should replace them. I'd say the announcement [is imminent], you could hear who the next Dublin manager is very soon."

Will retirements follow?

There are several senior players within the squad who may now evaluate their position ahead of the new season.

"I know from me, when Eamonn [Fitzmaurice] stepped down, I was already in my head stepped down, so there could be a few guys like that," said Donaghy.

"They've the right to play for as long as they want, for what they've put into the jersey. So that's just a question for them to answer.

"You know, it could open the door for fellas who have been coming on as subs. The new manager could want to go with youth, and that's always a tough call. But you don't know. It's up to the players"