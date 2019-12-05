Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Galway hurler Jonathan Glynn joins New York football backroom team
Last Updated: 05/12/19 11:53am
Galway hurler Johnny Glynn has been named as a selector for the New York footballers, as Gerry Fox takes over as manager.
Glynn has been living in the Big Apple in recent years, representing the Exiles in the 2016 Connacht Championship when they fell to Roscommon.
He will form part of Fox's backroom team, who succeeds Justin O'Halloran.
“The New York county board is delighted to have Gerry Fox taking the role as county manager. We look forward to working with him for the next two years. We have no doubt in his capabilities and we wish him, and the county panel much success” Gerry was involved as a selector with NY with Justin O’Halloran in 2018. He has been involved with Longford as a selector and from there, he went onto manage Sligo NY and was instrumental in two consecutive back to back championships at intermediate in 2018 and senior in 2019. His selectors and back room team include Johnny McGeeney, Sean Kelly, Dermot York, Cormac McCormack, Cormac McCormack, Johnny Glynn and Brian Henry. Best of luck over the next couple of months as New York prepare to take on Galway in the first round of the Connacht Championship in early May. #NewYorkAbu
The Exiles will host Galway in 2020, as they look for their first win after 21 previous unsuccessful attempts after joining the Connacht Championship in 2020. However, they have had some close calls in recent years, bringing Leitrim to extra-time in 2018.
However, New York may not continue in the championship from 2021 onward as the GAA looks to redraw the format.
Instead, they may play for an 'intercontinental championship' going forward, perhaps against the winners of the second tier competition.
"There's a recommendation there for New York, for them to have an opportunity to play," said GAA president John Horan at the launch of the Fixtures Review Task Force's findings on Wednesday. "It's a conversation to be had with New York."
There were a number of different new formats proposed on Tuesday with a view for them to be potentially implemented in 2021, none of which provided for New York's inclusion.