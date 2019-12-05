Galway hurler Jonathan Glynn joins New York football backroom team

It is still unclear if Glynn will represent the Tribesmen in 2020

Galway hurler Johnny Glynn has been named as a selector for the New York footballers, as Gerry Fox takes over as manager.

Glynn has been living in the Big Apple in recent years, representing the Exiles in the 2016 Connacht Championship when they fell to Roscommon.

He will form part of Fox's backroom team, who succeeds Justin O'Halloran.

The Exiles will host Galway in 2020, as they look for their first win after 21 previous unsuccessful attempts after joining the Connacht Championship in 2020. However, they have had some close calls in recent years, bringing Leitrim to extra-time in 2018.

Glynn played for New York in 2016

However, New York may not continue in the championship from 2021 onward as the GAA looks to redraw the format.

Instead, they may play for an 'intercontinental championship' going forward, perhaps against the winners of the second tier competition.

"There's a recommendation there for New York, for them to have an opportunity to play," said GAA president John Horan at the launch of the Fixtures Review Task Force's findings on Wednesday. "It's a conversation to be had with New York."

There were a number of different new formats proposed on Tuesday with a view for them to be potentially implemented in 2021, none of which provided for New York's inclusion.