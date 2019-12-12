Dessie Farrell named new Dublin football manager

Dessie Farrell takes the reins at Dublin

Dessie Farrell has been confirmed as the new manager of the Dublin senior footballers on a three-year term, succeeding Jim Gavin.

Dessie Farrell confirmed as the new Dublin Senior Football Managerhttps://t.co/Te2hXdxmF3 pic.twitter.com/2CX5eoLNLL — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) December 12, 2019

Na Fianna man Farrell has worked with the bulk of the current squad in recent years, having steered the Sky Blues to All-Ireland success at minor (2012) and U21 (2014 and 2017) levels.

More recently, he has worked under Pat Gilroy with the county's hurlers and also managed the Glasnevin club in 2019.

Farrell's Na Fianna side fell at the quarter-final stage of the 2019 Dublin SFC to eventual winners Ballyboden St Enda's

As a player, he won six Leinster titles with the county and was part of the side that won the All-Ireland title in 1995.

He was also a founding member of the GPA, acting as the association's CEO from 2003 to 2016.

Several high profile names had been linked with the post in recent weeks, including Gilroy, Declan Darcy and Tommy Conroy.

"Dessie has played an integral role in the success of the Dublin footballers over the past decade in his time as manager of the Dublin minor and U21 teams," said county board chairman Seán Shanley.

"We wish Dessie the very best and look forward to the 2020 season."

Farrell now has limited time to prepare the side for the season ahead, with the majority of county teams already back in training.

Following the conclusion of the O'Byrne Cup (in which Dublin have not fielded a full-strength team in recent years), the Sky Blues will host Kerry in their National League opener at Croke Park.