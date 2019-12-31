GAA moments of the decade: Incidents that defined the 2010s in hurling and Gaelic football

Louth manager Peter Fitzpatrick appeals for fans to stay away from referee Martin Sludden in the aftermath of the 2010 Leinster final

As the decade draws to a close, we pick out 10 of the most iconic moments that defined the GAA in the 2010s.

Meath's 'ghost goal'

Louth were mere seconds from a first Leinster title since 1957, leading Meath in the 2010 decider.

However, Joe Sheridan's goal in which he appeared to throw it across the line was allowed to stand, and all hell broke loose.

It was sport at its cruellest for the Wee County, as their window of opportunity slammed shut. The Royal County claimed their first Delaney Cup in nine years.

Shameful scenes followed, as referee Martin Sludden had to be escorted off the field, amidst attacks from aggrieved supporters.

Joe Sheridan's late goal was allowed to stand

Lar's hat-trick downs the Cats

The unsuccessful five-in-a-row bid consigned to history - Kilkenny had dominated the previous four years. With a final date booked against a coming force in Tipperary, the Cats were one step away from the impossible.

Brian Cody's charges were dealt a major blow in the early stages, with Henry Shefflin being forced ashore early on.

However, perhaps the full Kilkenny complement couldn't have lived with Tipp that day, as Lar Corbett's three goals propelled the Premier to the most memorable of Liam MacCarthy triumphs.

Thurles man Lar Corbett could do no wrong on the day

Cluxton keeps his cool

For a side that had either flattered to deceive or fallen agonisingly short on the biggest occasions throughout the 2000s, the Dubs were aiming to put it all behind them in 2011 when they reached the final against Kerry.

It wasn't looking good with 63 minutes on the clock, as the Kingdom led 1-10 to 0-9.

But a Kevin McManamon goal turned the tie on its head, and Stephen Cluxton was presented with a late free to end a 16-year wait for All-Ireland glory in the capital.

The Parnells man made no mistake.

Stephen Cluxton's late free tipped the balance

Domhnall O'Donovan's show-stopper

Many on Lee-side still feel aggrieved over the amount of injury-time played in the 2013 All-Ireland final, as Cork saw their one-point lead cancelled out by a late, late show of defiance from Clare's Domhnall O'Donovan.

The corner-back was the unlikeliest of scoring heroes for the Banner, as he popped up on the left wing to fire a point into the Canal End, ensuring Davy Fitzgerald's side would get a second bite at the cherry.

Domhnall O'Donovan stunned the Rebels

Hawkeye drama

Tipperary and Kilkenny had played perhaps the most enthralling game of hurling in the entire decade in the 2014 All-Ireland final.

At the death, it came down to a long-range free from John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer. The thing was - when the sliotar hit the back net behind the goals, nobody in the stadium seemed to know whether it had gone over or not, including the umpires.

The newly introduced hawkeye was consulted, and a moment of raw tension enveloped the country.

The technology deemed the ball to have gone wide, and they headed for a replay.

An entire stadium fell silent as the hawkeye reached its verdict

Joe's winning point

The hurling decade was an open one, with Liam MacCarthy finding some exotic winter abodes, away from its usual destinations of Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary.

Clare, Galway and Limerick all ended droughts, but the Tribesmen's 2017 run produced the most outlandish on-field moment.

Micheál Donoghue's charges were neck-and-neck with reigning champs Tipp in the All-Ireland semi-final - and it was going to take something special to separate the sides. Joe Canning happily obliged, firing over a stunning point from under the Cusack Stand with 74 minutes on the clock to send his side into the decider.

Big game players make big game plays - Joe Canning kept his cool when it mattered most

GPS-gate

Before the last kick of an epic 2017 All-Ireland final, Dublin and Mayo were locked at 1-16 apiece.

The Sky Blues had a free to win it, and Dean Rock stood over the ball. Mayo were playing in their 11th game of a summer odyssey, and were looking to do anything in their power to stay in contention.

In a last-ditch attempt, Lee Keegan removed the GPS from the back of his jersey, and tossed it over the ball. It didn't put off the Ballymun star, who nailed the free.

Lee Keegan's trick failed to put Dean Rock off

Newbridge or Nowhere

Cian O'Neill's defiance that Kildare would only fulfil their All-Ireland qualifier fixture against Mayo if it took place at St Conleth's Park created a fascinating stand-off.

Eventually, an agreement was reached, and the Lilywhites were permitted to host the tie.

By the time the match itself actually rolled around, the atmosphere had reached fever pitch.

The Newbridge ground was heaving, on a sweltering summer evening, and boy did Kildare deliver - backing up the talk and knocking out the previous year's All-Ireland finalists.

The whole of Kildare was behind the team for what was an inspired display

Five in a row

Undoubtedly the greatest achievement of the decade. The 2019 All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry was the culmination of five years of sustained excellence, more so than an individual moment.

Nonetheless, given the history of failed bids in both hurling and football previously, those clad in blue must have been left scratching their heads during the drawn game, wondering if Jim Gavin's charges would become the latest side to fall at the final hurdle in a five-in-a-row bid.

They lived to fight another day, and made sure of it in the replay, with Eoin Murchan's goal tipping the balance.

Cluxton captained Dublin to an unprecedented five-in-a-row

56,114

A massive crowd broke the record for the highest-ever attendance at a ladies football final between Dublin and Galway in Croke Park three months ago. Such a feat would have been scarcely believed at the start of the decade, when 21,750 attended the 2010 showpiece.

The numbers have been growing year on year

Ladies football continues to lead the way in global women's sport, and it's brilliant to see people attend such events in their thousands.