Tyrone's Cathal McShane set for AFL switch

Cathal McShane's departure would come as a major blow to the Ulster county

Star Tyrone forward Cathal McShane is set for a switch to Aussie Rules, according to reports.

Broken by Team Talk Mag, the 2019 All-Star will be joining AFL side Brisbane Lions on a two-year deal, travelling Down Under in the coming days to finalise the move.

Massive blow for @TyroneGAALive as Cathal McShane set for Aussie Rules. Read full story on website pic.twitter.com/PKvOIaKI51 — Teamtalkmag.com (@teamtalkmagLIVE) January 1, 2020

This comes as a major blow to Mickey Harte as the 2020 season approaches.

The Owen Roes club man was the top scorer in the 2019 championship, operating effectively as a target-man in the Red Hands' inside forward line. He also excelled during the National League when the 'attacking mark' rule was being trialled.

McShane will become one of the highest profile Gaelic football stars to have switched to the AFL in recent times, given his impressive 2019 form.

Tyrone will likely be light in attack for 2020, with Mattie Donnelly also set to miss the National League due to injury. Attackers Lee Brennan and Ronan O'Neill both opted out of the county set-up in the last year, frustrated with the lack of game-time.