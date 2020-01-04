Corofin and Kilcoo through to All-Ireland club football final

Corofin were too strong for Nemo Rangers

Corofin and Kilcoo are through to the All-Ireland club final, after semi-final wins over Nemo Rangers and Ballyboden St Enda's respectively.

Corofin 1-10 Nemo Rangers 0-7

Galway kingpins Corofin continued their march to a potential three-in-a-row, as the reigning All-Ireland champions outclassed Nemo in a repeat of the 2018 decider.

A Micheál Lundy goal set Kevin O'Brien's charges on their way, as they opened a 1-4 to 0-0 lead at Cusack Park, Ennis.

By the time the Lee-siders got off the mark, the match already seemed over as a contest, with Nemo suffering at the hands of the relentless Corofin side like so many other teams in recent years.

Martin Farragher and Ian Burke caused the Cork champions problems throughout, as the Connacht winners kicked on to win by six points.

Corofin move onto Croke Park, looking to go where no club has been before by claiming a third All-Ireland title in succession.

Corofin continue in search of more silverware

Kilcoo 2-8 Ballyboden St Enda's 0-11

Goals from Ryan Johnston and Daryl Branagan either side of half-time sent Down outfit Kilcoo into the All-Ireland final for the first time in their history.

Ryan and Colm Basquel led the charge for Anthony Rainbow's charges, kicking four points apiece, but Ballyboden will be disappointed having spurned several chances from frees.

The Ulster champions weathered a late fightback from 'Boden, but the south Dublin outfit were unable to find the net late on, despite several assaults on goal.

Conor Laverty of Kilcoo celebrates the victory

Kilcoo boss Micky Moran chases his first All-Ireland club title, having come so close with Slaughtneil in recent years. Nonetheless, the Down side will be outsiders in two weeks' time when they face Corofin on Jones' Road.