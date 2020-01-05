GAA round-up: Wins for Roscommon, Tyrone and Donegal in preseason competitions

Daire Ó Baoill of Donegal in action against Karl O'Connell of Monaghan during their McKenna Cup clash in Ballybofey

A round-up of the 17 GAA senior intercounty matches that took place this weekend.

Gaelic football

Weekend intercounty Gaelic football results O'Byrne Cup Carlow 0-10 Kildare 1-10 Wicklow 2-9 Longford 0-14 Offaly 2-12 Wexford 1-7 Louth 0-11 Westmeath 1-13 Meath 4-16 Laois 1-15 Connacht FBD League Sligo 0-14 Roscommon 1-15 McGrath Cup Tipperary 1-13 Kerry 1-11 Clare 3-14 Waterford 3-7 McKenna Cup Tyrone 1-16 Cavan 0-13 Donegal 1-12 Monaghan 0-14 Antrim 2-8 Fermanagh 0-13

The group stages of the O'Byrne Cup concluded on Saturday, as Offaly, Westmeath and Longford sealed their semi-final spots.

A Ronan Wallace goal helped the Lake County past Louth, as they set up a final four showdown with the Faithful County, who overcame Wexford by eight points. Longford will face Dublin in the other semi-final next Saturday evening, with Dessie Farrell set to take charge of the Dubs for the first time.

There were also wins for Meath, Kildare and Wicklow in the eastern province.

Cork and Limerick will face off in the 2020 McGrath Cup final, following the weekend's results. Clare overcame Waterford in Miltown-Malbay, while Tipperary saw off an under-strength Kerry side in Clonmel.

Connacht champions Roscommon got their season off to a winning start with a FBD League quarter-final win away to Sligo.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Tyrone, Donegal and Antrim in the McKenna Cup, as they overcame Cavan, Monaghan and Fermanagh respectively.

Tyrone got their McKenna Cup defence up and running with victory in Omagh

Hurling

Weekend intercounty hurling results Munster Senior League Clare 1-19 Limerick 1-27 Kerry 1-10 Waterford 4-23 Walsh Cup Dublin 3-20 Carlow 0-18 Laois 1-12 Westmeath 2-17 Kehoe Cup Offaly 8-18 Meath 3-18 McGurk Cup Antrim 2-19 Down 0-13

Limerick set up a meeting with Cork in the final of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior League, with an eight-point win over Clare in Sixmilebridge. Meanwhile, Waterford were too strong for Kerry.

Conor Boylan of Limerick in action against Colin Guilfoyle of Clare

Dublin overcame Carlow at Parnell Park, with Eamonn Dillon, Mark Schutte and Paul Crummey all impressing for Mattie Kenny's charges.

'Trollier' found the net twice for the Sky Blues

The Dubs now look likely to secure a Walsh Cup semi-final berth, knowing that a win over Laois on Thursday would assure them of a meeting with Galway.

Elsewhere, Westmeath ran out eight-point winners over the O'Moore County.