GAA Gaelic-football News

Home

GAA round-up: Wins for Roscommon, Tyrone and Donegal in preseason competitions

Last Updated: 05/01/20 6:47pm

Daire &#211; Baoill of Donegal in action against Karl O'Connell of Monaghan during their McKenna Cup clash in Ballybofey
Daire Ó Baoill of Donegal in action against Karl O'Connell of Monaghan during their McKenna Cup clash in Ballybofey

A round-up of the 17 GAA senior intercounty matches that took place this weekend.

Gaelic football

Weekend intercounty Gaelic football results

O'Byrne Cup
Carlow 0-10 Kildare 1-10
Wicklow 2-9 Longford 0-14
Offaly 2-12 Wexford 1-7
Louth 0-11 Westmeath 1-13
Meath 4-16 Laois 1-15
Connacht FBD League
Sligo 0-14 Roscommon 1-15
McGrath Cup
Tipperary 1-13 Kerry 1-11
Clare 3-14 Waterford 3-7
McKenna Cup
Tyrone 1-16 Cavan 0-13
Donegal 1-12 Monaghan 0-14
Antrim 2-8 Fermanagh 0-13

The group stages of the O'Byrne Cup concluded on Saturday, as Offaly, Westmeath and Longford sealed their semi-final spots.

A Ronan Wallace goal helped the Lake County past Louth, as they set up a final four showdown with the Faithful County, who overcame Wexford by eight points. Longford will face Dublin in the other semi-final next Saturday evening, with Dessie Farrell set to take charge of the Dubs for the first time.

There were also wins for Meath, Kildare and Wicklow in the eastern province.

Subscribe to GAA alerts!

We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!

Cork and Limerick will face off in the 2020 McGrath Cup final, following the weekend's results. Clare overcame Waterford in Miltown-Malbay, while Tipperary saw off an under-strength Kerry side in Clonmel.

Connacht champions Roscommon got their season off to a winning start with a FBD League quarter-final win away to Sligo.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Tyrone, Donegal and Antrim in the McKenna Cup, as they overcame Cavan, Monaghan and Fermanagh respectively.

Tyrone got their McKenna Cup defence up and running with victory in Omagh
Tyrone got their McKenna Cup defence up and running with victory in Omagh

Hurling

Weekend intercounty hurling results

Munster Senior League
Clare 1-19 Limerick 1-27
Kerry 1-10 Waterford 4-23
Walsh Cup
Dublin 3-20 Carlow 0-18
Laois 1-12 Westmeath 2-17
Kehoe Cup
Offaly 8-18 Meath 3-18
McGurk Cup
Antrim 2-19 Down 0-13

Limerick set up a meeting with Cork in the final of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior League, with an eight-point win over Clare in Sixmilebridge. Meanwhile, Waterford were too strong for Kerry.

Conor Boylan of Limerick in action against Colin Guilfoyle of Clare
Conor Boylan of Limerick in action against Colin Guilfoyle of Clare

Dublin overcame Carlow at Parnell Park, with Eamonn Dillon, Mark Schutte and Paul Crummey all impressing for Mattie Kenny's charges.

Also See:

'Trollier' found the net twice for the Sky Blues
'Trollier' found the net twice for the Sky Blues

The Dubs now look likely to secure a Walsh Cup semi-final berth, knowing that a win over Laois on Thursday would assure them of a meeting with Galway.

Elsewhere, Westmeath ran out eight-point winners over the O'Moore County.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK