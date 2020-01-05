GAA round-up: Wins for Roscommon, Tyrone and Donegal in preseason competitions
A round-up of the 17 GAA senior intercounty matches that took place this weekend.
Gaelic football
Weekend intercounty Gaelic football results
|O'Byrne Cup
|Carlow 0-10 Kildare 1-10
|Wicklow 2-9 Longford 0-14
|Offaly 2-12 Wexford 1-7
|Louth 0-11 Westmeath 1-13
|Meath 4-16 Laois 1-15
|Connacht FBD League
|Sligo 0-14 Roscommon 1-15
|McGrath Cup
|Tipperary 1-13 Kerry 1-11
|Clare 3-14 Waterford 3-7
|McKenna Cup
|Tyrone 1-16 Cavan 0-13
|Donegal 1-12 Monaghan 0-14
|Antrim 2-8 Fermanagh 0-13
The group stages of the O'Byrne Cup concluded on Saturday, as Offaly, Westmeath and Longford sealed their semi-final spots.
A Ronan Wallace goal helped the Lake County past Louth, as they set up a final four showdown with the Faithful County, who overcame Wexford by eight points. Longford will face Dublin in the other semi-final next Saturday evening, with Dessie Farrell set to take charge of the Dubs for the first time.
There were also wins for Meath, Kildare and Wicklow in the eastern province.
Cork and Limerick will face off in the 2020 McGrath Cup final, following the weekend's results. Clare overcame Waterford in Miltown-Malbay, while Tipperary saw off an under-strength Kerry side in Clonmel.
Connacht champions Roscommon got their season off to a winning start with a FBD League quarter-final win away to Sligo.
Elsewhere, there were wins for Tyrone, Donegal and Antrim in the McKenna Cup, as they overcame Cavan, Monaghan and Fermanagh respectively.
Hurling
Weekend intercounty hurling results
|Munster Senior League
|Clare 1-19 Limerick 1-27
|Kerry 1-10 Waterford 4-23
|Walsh Cup
|Dublin 3-20 Carlow 0-18
|Laois 1-12 Westmeath 2-17
|Kehoe Cup
|Offaly 8-18 Meath 3-18
|McGurk Cup
|Antrim 2-19 Down 0-13
Limerick set up a meeting with Cork in the final of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior League, with an eight-point win over Clare in Sixmilebridge. Meanwhile, Waterford were too strong for Kerry.
Dublin overcame Carlow at Parnell Park, with Eamonn Dillon, Mark Schutte and Paul Crummey all impressing for Mattie Kenny's charges.
The Dubs now look likely to secure a Walsh Cup semi-final berth, knowing that a win over Laois on Thursday would assure them of a meeting with Galway.
Elsewhere, Westmeath ran out eight-point winners over the O'Moore County.