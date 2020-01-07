GAA Gaelic-football News

Brian Barry

Down's Caolan Mooney discharged from hospital following alleged incident

07/01/20

Mooney in action against Antrim during the 2018 Ulster Championship

Down footballer Caolan Mooney has left hospital, following an alleged assault last month.

The Mourne star featured in the county's McKenna Cup campaign over Christmas, before suffering the injuries.

Two men were charged over the purported incident, which took place in Newry, in the early hours of Monday December 30.

After over a week recovering in hospital, he has now been discharged.

"Finally out of the hospital," he said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. "My skull is fractured but glad to be getting home to let it recover now."

Paddy Tally will likely have to plan without Mooney for the upcoming matches. Down start their National League Division 3 campaign away to Tipperary on January 26.

