Down's Caolan Mooney discharged from hospital following alleged incident

Mooney in action against Antrim during the 2018 Ulster Championship

Down footballer Caolan Mooney has left hospital, following an alleged assault last month.

The Mourne star featured in the county's McKenna Cup campaign over Christmas, before suffering the injuries.

Two men were charged over the purported incident, which took place in Newry, in the early hours of Monday December 30.

Thanks everyone for their messages, scan in the morning to see if my brain has stopped bleeding. But happy new year everyone 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6CwkcHvuAh — caolan mooney (@caolanmooney) December 31, 2019

After over a week recovering in hospital, he has now been discharged.

"Finally out of the hospital," he said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. "My skull is fractured but glad to be getting home to let it recover now."

Finally out of the hospital 🤙🏻 my skull is fractured but glad to be getting home to let it recover now 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/uVOQftWI2P — caolan mooney (@caolanmooney) January 7, 2020

Paddy Tally will likely have to plan without Mooney for the upcoming matches. Down start their National League Division 3 campaign away to Tipperary on January 26.