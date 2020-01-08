Dr McKenna Cup: Down, Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan qualify for semi-finals

Tyrone progressed to the semi-final of Ulster's preseason competition

Wednesday's results saw Down, Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan all qualify for the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals.

Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals Down vs Tyrone Donegal vs Monaghan

Down 2-17 Antrim 0-15

First-half goals from Corey Quinn and Barry O'Hagan set Paddy Tally's charges on their way to victory over Antrim at Páirc Esler, Newry.

The Mourne County led by seven at the break, and didn't let up as they carved out an eight-point win to make it two wins from two, after their opening win over Fermanagh.

They now progress to the semi-final, where they will take on Tyrone.

Paddy Tally's side are through to the last four

Derry 0-8 Donegal 1-10

Donegal ground out a five-point win over Derry at Celtic Park, in what was a low-scoring affair.

Indeed, there were only six points registered in the entire first half, as Declan Bonner's side led 0-4 to 0-2 at the break.

It did pick up in the second period, as a Caolan Ward goal set the Tír Chonaill men on their way to victory.

Michael Langan of Donegal in action against Niall Toner of Derry

Armagh 3-15 Tyrone 3-18

If Donegal-Derry was struggling for scores, it was far from the case at the Athletic Grounds.

The 5,125 in attendance were treated to a high-scoring affair, as the sides shared six goals.

Goals from Rian O'Neill, Stefan Cambell and Rory Grugan weren't enough for the home side, as the Red Hands also raised three green flags - two from Ronan O'Neill and a Niall Sludden strike.

The result sees Mickey Harte's outfit top the group, as they march on to the semi-final aiming to defend their title.

The Orchard County miss out on the semi-finals on scoring difference by a single point - Monaghan progress by virtue of being the best second-placed team across the three groups.