All-Ireland club finals: Five great individual performances

Diarmuid Connolly led St Vincent's to the All-Ireland title in 2014

Ahead of the 2020 All-Ireland club finals, we look back on some memorable individual performances in deciders throughout recent years.

Diarmuid Connolly (St Vincent's) - 2014 vs Castlebar Mitchels

The Dublin forward delivered one of the displays of his career on the biggest club stage of them all, leading the Marino side to an All-Ireland final win over Mayo opposition.

Connolly notched up 2-5, and turned provider for two other goals as Vinnies won 4-12 to 2-11.

The two-time All-Star put on a clinic, and he showed proficiency off either foot. His second goal, which proved the final nail in Castlebar's coffin, was simply superb as he rifled the ball into the far corner.

Martin Farragher (Corofin) - 2018 vs Nemo Rangers

The only player on this list who hasn't had a major impact on the intercounty scene, Martin Farragher produced a powerhouse performance against Nemo Rangers in the 2018 decider.

It was a true rout and Corofin utterly dominated in all areas of the park, but Farragher was the one who often provided the finishing touches, kicking six points from play.

He left the Lee-siders' defenders chasing shadows, as he propelled the westerners to a famous victory.

Daithi Burke (Corofin) - 2019 vs Dr Crokes

A name synonymous with the small ball, but the four-time hurling All-Star is no slouch when it comes to football. A key member of Corofin's success in recent times, he features most frequently at midfield.

In the lead-up to last year's decider against Dr Crokes, fans and experts alike were split down the middle on the tie, but the Galway club left nobody in any doubt as to the superior side at full-time.

This was in no small part thanks to Burke, who picked up man of the match thanks to a tireless display.

How Padraic Joyce would love to avail of his services on an intercounty level.

Liam Watson (Loughgiel Shamrocks) - 2012 vs Coolderry

The former Antrim star produced perhaps the hurling performance of the decade in the 2012 decider against Offaly outfit Coolderry.

He notched up 3-7, 2-4 of which came from play as Loughgiel won the club's second All-Ireland title, and first since 1983.

It was a historic day for Antrim and indeed Ulster hurling, and it would not have been possible were it not for Watson's heroics.

Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) - 2019 vs St Thomas'

Last March, Ballyhale Shamrocks had too much firepower for St Thomas'. The Galway champs had no answer for TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and most crucially, Colin Fennelly.

The 6ft 2in full-forward scored 2-4, including an eye-catching flicked goal into the Hill 16 goal in the first half.

He remained a constant threat throughout the game, and led the line for Henry Shefflin's side en route to a record seventh title.