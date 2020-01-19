Corofin 1-12 Kilcoo 0-7: Galway side seal three-in-a-row after extra-time

Conor Cunningham of Corofin celebrates his extra-time goal

Corofin have retained their All-Ireland club title, defeating Kilcoo in a nail-biter at Croke Park, 1-12 to 0-7 after extra-time.

In the process, the Galway side created history by becoming the first-ever club side to win three All-Ireland titles in a row.

They were forced to do it the hard way too, with Kilcoo pushing them all the way in a dramatic decider.

However, the Down outfit ran out of steam in extra-time as Corofin scored 1-5 without reply to defend the Andy Merrigan Cup.

In the last two years, Nemo Rangers and Dr Crokes were killed off early on by Corofin, so Mickey Moran would have impressed upon his charges the importance of a good start.

Kilcoo didn't exactly burst out of the blocks, but crucially they ensured their opponents didn't either.

Micheál Lundy did find himself in on goal in the third minute, but he couldn't beat Kilcoo keeper Martin McCourt who was equal to his shot.

Remarkably, that's as good as it got for the reigning champs until the 24th minute, when Ronan Steede kicked their first point of the match to half Kilcoo's lead after Paul Devlin converted two frees.

Another McCourt save followed, this time from Martin Farragher. The goalkeeper's impressive efforts sent a message to the Corofin attack, and perhaps it dissuaded Cathal Silke from attempting to raise a green flag, instead electing to kick a point when presented with a goal opportunity.

Kilcoo were dictating the terms upon which the game was being played, and they edged into a 0-3 to 0-2 lead at the break, thanks to another Devlin point.

Kieran Molloy of Corofin in action against Jerome Johnston of Kilcoo

It may have taken Corofin 24 minutes to score in the first half, but within 24 seconds they had their first score after the break, as Steede levelled the match.

Indeed, there was a notable momentum shift as Dylan Wall quickly followed it up with another point.

In the 34th minute, a turning point arrived; Kilcoo's Dylan Ward was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Wall, and the Ulster champs were reduced to 14 men.

Gary Sice added two frees, and Jason Leonard kicked a score to establish a 0-7 to 0-4 lead.

It seemed as if the fat lady was clearing her throat, but the 14 men of Kilcoo battled back with scores from Darryl Branagan and Conor Laverty.

With over 10 minutes of injury-time played, Paul Devlin slotted a free to force extra-time, amidst Corofin complaints directed at Conor Lane for bringing the free forward.

Paul Devlin celebrates his late, late equaliser

As extra-time unfolded, there was only one team in it. Points from Steede, Dylan Canney, Liam Silke and Gary Sice edged them into a four-point lead, before Conor Cunningham reacted quickest when a Lundy shot hit the post and the centre-back slotted it into the net.

At half-time of extra-time, Corofin led by double-scores, 1-11 to 0-7.

From there, the damage was done, and Kevin O'Brien's side had the class and experience to see out the result and chalk themselves down in the history books.

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

Attendance: 25,930

Scorers for Corofin: Ronan Steede 0-3, Gary Sice 0-3 (0-3 frees), Conor Cunningham 1-0, Jason Leonard 0-2 (0-1 free), Liam Silke 0-1, Dylan Canney 0-1, Cathal Silke 0-1, Ian Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Kilcoo: Paul Devlin 0-5 (0-1 free), Conor Laverty 0-1, Darryl Branagan 0-1.

Corofin

1. Bernard Power

2. Cathal Silke

3. Kieran Fitzgerald

4. Liam Silke

5. Kieran Molloy

23. Colin Brady

7. Dylan Wall

8. Daithí Burke

9. Ronan Steede

10. Gary Sice

11. Michael Farragher

12. Jason Leonard

13. Ian Burke

14. Martin Farragher

15. Micheál Lundy (captain)

Subs:

Conor Cunningham for Dylan Wall (35th minute)

Dylan McHugh for Kieran Molloy (48th minute)

Gavin Burke for Colin Brady (58th minute)

Ciarán McGrath for Cathal Silke (58th minute)

Darrah Silke for Martin Farragher (65th minute)

Dylan Canney for Ian Burke (66th minute)

Conor Newell for Micheál Lundy (75th minute)

Kieran Molloy for Martin Farragher (76th minute)

Ross Mahon for Liam Silke (76th minute)

Kilcoo

1. Martin McCourt

2. Niall Branagan

3. Ryan McEvoy

4. Niall McEvoy

5. Eugene Branagan

6. Aaron Branagan

7. Darryl Branagan

8. Aaron Morgan

9. Aidan Branagan (joint-captain)

10. Dylan Ward

11. Paul Devlin

12. Ryan Johnston

13. Shealan Johnston

14. Jerome Johnston

15. Conor Laverty (joint-captain)

Subs:

Justin Clarke for Ryan Johnston (51st minute)

Anthony Morgan for Aidan Branagan (58th minute)

Ryan Johnston for Niall McEvoy (half-time of extra-time)

Felim McGreevy for Aaron Morgan (half-time of extra-time)

Paul Greenan for Darryl Branagan (76th minute - black card)