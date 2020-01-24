Kerry star Stephen O'Brien relishing test against Dublin

Stephen O'Brien and Kerry face Dublin once again on Saturday night

A hugely promising 2019 ended on a sour note for Kerry, as they succumbed to an All-Ireland final replay defeat to Dublin.

However, they don't have long to wait to exact some form of revenge.

On Saturday night, Peter Keane's charges return to face the Sky Blues on Jones' Road in the opening tie of the National League. And while a victory wouldn't make up for the disappointment of last September's defeat, it would get the year off to a perfect start of the Munster outfit.

"Croke Park is where you want to play," says Stephen O'Brien. "And under lights as well is class, there will be a good atmosphere and stuff like that. And a chance to test yourselves against the Dubs again.

"It definitely won't make up for last year if we beat them on the 25th, but it's the start of a New Year and we're looking forward to it."

They know they're not far off the required standard, after going toe-to-toe with the All-Ireland champs in the 2019 showpiece.

"We could have won it the first day and were close enough the second day as well so we're not that far away," O'Brien continued.

The Kingdom had their chances in the All-Ireland final

"You move on and you're playing club football and things like that but your mind wanders back a few times all right. It's disappointing we weren't able to win the game on either occasion.

"But you don't want to be totally focused on Dublin as well. They're going to improve as well. They have a lot of fellas coming through too. I suppose you just have to look after your own house. At the end of the day it's probably going to be a toss-up between us. We trying to get them to where we maybe had them the first day and see it out this time."

Although Kerry are making real progress under Keane, they know 2019 counts for little.

"Every year is different, teams come out of nowhere, teams fall away to nothing so every year is different and we have to treat this year with the respect it deserves and put everything into this year," the Kenmare man warned. "It's not just going to happen for us just because we've got young players and they're a year older, that's not the way it works."

You don't want to be totally focused on Dublin Kerry must concentrate on themselves to improve

Nonetheless, Dublin remain the benchmark.

"It's clear their conditioning is through the roof," he noted. "I suppose we had a couple of fellas playing in maybe their first or second season and maybe they wore down. Especially the first day, they seemed to have plenty in the tank. That's something we have to match. I'm sure our training staff and nutritionists are looking at how we can get to their level."

Of course, the goalposts shifted somewhat throughout the winter with the small matter of Jim Gavin stepping aside as Dublin boss, with Dessie Farrell looking to lead the men from the capital into a new era.

However, for O'Brien, Keane and Kerry, they're only focused on one thing this weekend, and that's getting two points on the board. It would be quite the statement if they do just that on Saturday night.