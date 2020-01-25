Paul Broderick says Carlow are targeting return to Division 3

2:00 Paul Broderick says Carlow need to 'stop feeling sorry' for themselves as they prepare for the upcoming National League Paul Broderick says Carlow need to 'stop feeling sorry' for themselves as they prepare for the upcoming National League

After numerous years of progress, 2019 did not exactly go according to plan for the Carlow footballers.

Despite a strong start in Division 3 of the National League, they suffered defeat on the final day. A swift championship exit followed, with 15 and 11-point defeats to Meath and Longford respectively.

Nonetheless, Turlough O'Brien's side are eager to put it firmly in the rear-view mirror.

"The hangover period is over from that," star forward Paul Broderick told Sky Sports.

"We've looked at it and said we need to stop feeling sorry for ourselves, and we need to see can we get back to Division 3 - that's our main goal - and can we make progress from there?

"There's a new coaching team this year, and it's brought a freshness.

"Time will tell, but we learned our lessons from it, and can hopefully get back to where we want to be."

For a lower-tier county, the National League remains the number one goal as they target promotion back out of the basement division.

"It's our most important competition," Broderick said of the league. "With Division 4, and any of the teams in it would attest to it, quite quickly if you don't get off to a flying start, there's no relegation, so the minds can go after a while. If you've lost two of your first three games, you're wondering 'well we've two or three months here, what are we aiming for?'

"It's not as if we have to try and stay up or whatever so it's important to get off to a flying start. I know all eight teams are going to be trying to do the same."

Of course, 2020 brings with it new challenges for counties like Carlow, with the introduction of the second-tier championship.

However, that is far from their focus right now.

"It's not mentioned a the moment," said the Tinryland club man.

"The league would be the goal, and then just goals change. There's no point in looking at something six months down the line when our main goal is before that.

"I certainly think it's a tournament that we should strive to win, to go as far as possible. It is knockout, which is a little bit of a pity in that regard, as one bad performance and you would be out. I do think that it is a tournament we should aim to win, or aim to get as far as possible."