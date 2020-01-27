2020 National Football and Hurling League tables
Last Updated: 27/01/20 6:00pm
The tables from every division in the 2020 Allianz National Football League and National Hurling League.
Gaelic football
Division 1 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Tyrone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Galway
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dublin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kerry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mayo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Donegal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Monaghan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Meath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|0
Division 2 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Armagh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2
|Kildare
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Westmeath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Roscommon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Laois
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Clare
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Fermanagh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Cavan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-13
|0
Division 3 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Cork
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|Longford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Derry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tipperary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Down
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Leitrim
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Louth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Offaly
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-7
|0
Division 4 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Sligo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2
|Antrim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Limerick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Carlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wicklow
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Waterford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Wexford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|London
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-13
|0
Hurling
Division 1, Group A table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Galway
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2
|Limerick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Waterford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cork
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Tipperary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Westmeath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-17
|0
Division 1, Group B table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Clare
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2
|Kilkenny
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2
|Wexford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2
|Laois
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-11
|0
|Dublin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-12
|0
|Carlow
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-16
|0
Division 2A table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Kerry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2
|Antrim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2
|Offaly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Meath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Wicklow
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-9
|0
|Mayo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-17
|0
Division 2B table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Kildare
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2
|Roscommon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2
|Derry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Down
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|London
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-12
|0
|Warwickshire
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-12
|0
Division 3A table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Armagh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2
|Tyrone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Longford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Monaghan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Louth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Donegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-8
|0
Division 3B table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Lancashire
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|Fermanagh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Sligo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|0
|Leitrim
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Cavan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-7
|0