2020 National Football and Hurling League tables

Last Updated: 27/01/20 6:00pm

The tables from every division in the 2020 Allianz National Football League and National Hurling League.

Gaelic football

Division 1 table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Tyrone 1 1 0 0 5 2
Galway 1 1 0 0 1 2
Dublin 1 0 1 0 0 1
Kerry 1 0 1 0 0 1
Mayo 1 0 1 0 0 1
Donegal 1 0 1 0 0 1
Monaghan 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Meath 1 0 0 1 -5 0

Division 2 table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Armagh 1 1 0 0 13 2
Kildare 1 1 0 0 4 2
Westmeath 1 1 0 0 1 2
Roscommon 1 0 1 0 0 1
Laois 1 0 1 0 0 1
Clare 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Fermanagh 1 0 0 1 -4 0
Cavan 1 0 0 1 -13 0

Division 3 table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Cork 1 1 0 0 7 2
Longford 1 1 0 0 3 2
Derry 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tipperary 1 0 1 0 0 1
Down 1 0 1 0 0 1
Leitrim 1 0 1 0 0 1
Louth 1 0 0 1 -3 0
Offaly 1 0 0 1 -7 0

Division 4 table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Sligo 1 1 0 0 13 2
Antrim 1 1 0 0 6 2
Limerick 1 1 0 0 3 2
Carlow 1 1 0 0 2 2
Wicklow 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Waterford 1 0 0 1 -3 0
Wexford 1 0 0 1 -6 0
London 1 0 0 1 -13 0

Hurling

Division 1, Group A table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Galway 1 1 0 0 17 2
Limerick 1 1 0 0 2 2
Waterford 1 1 0 0 1 2
Cork 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Tipperary 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Westmeath 1 0 0 1 -17 0

Division 1, Group B table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Clare 1 1 0 0 16 2
Kilkenny 1 1 0 0 12 2
Wexford 1 1 0 0 11 2
Laois 1 0 0 1 -11 0
Dublin 1 0 0 1 -12 0
Carlow 1 0 0 1 -16 0

Division 2A table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Kerry 1 1 0 0 17 2
Antrim 1 1 0 0 9 2
Offaly 1 1 0 0 2 2
Meath 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Wicklow 1 0 0 1 -9 0
Mayo 1 0 0 1 -17 0

Division 2B table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Kildare 1 1 0 0 12 2
Roscommon 1 1 0 0 12 2
Derry 1 1 0 0 3 2
Down 1 0 0 1 -3 0
London 1 0 0 1 -12 0
Warwickshire 1 0 0 1 -12 0

Division 3A table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Armagh 1 1 0 0 8 2
Tyrone 1 1 0 0 5 2
Longford 1 1 0 0 1 2
Monaghan 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Louth 1 0 0 1 5 0
Donegal 1 0 0 1 -8 0

Division 3B table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Lancashire 1 1 0 0 7 2
Fermanagh 1 1 0 0 2 2
Sligo 0 0 0 0 0
Leitrim 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Cavan 1 0 0 1 -7 0

