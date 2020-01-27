2020 National Football and Hurling League tables

The tables from every division in the 2020 Allianz National Football League and National Hurling League.

Gaelic football

Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Tyrone 1 1 0 0 5 2 Galway 1 1 0 0 1 2 Dublin 1 0 1 0 0 1 Kerry 1 0 1 0 0 1 Mayo 1 0 1 0 0 1 Donegal 1 0 1 0 0 1 Monaghan 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Meath 1 0 0 1 -5 0

Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Armagh 1 1 0 0 13 2 Kildare 1 1 0 0 4 2 Westmeath 1 1 0 0 1 2 Roscommon 1 0 1 0 0 1 Laois 1 0 1 0 0 1 Clare 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Fermanagh 1 0 0 1 -4 0 Cavan 1 0 0 1 -13 0

Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 1 1 0 0 7 2 Longford 1 1 0 0 3 2 Derry 1 0 1 0 0 1 Tipperary 1 0 1 0 0 1 Down 1 0 1 0 0 1 Leitrim 1 0 1 0 0 1 Louth 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Offaly 1 0 0 1 -7 0

Division 4 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Sligo 1 1 0 0 13 2 Antrim 1 1 0 0 6 2 Limerick 1 1 0 0 3 2 Carlow 1 1 0 0 2 2 Wicklow 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Waterford 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Wexford 1 0 0 1 -6 0 London 1 0 0 1 -13 0

Hurling

Division 1, Group A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 1 1 0 0 17 2 Limerick 1 1 0 0 2 2 Waterford 1 1 0 0 1 2 Cork 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Tipperary 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Westmeath 1 0 0 1 -17 0

Division 1, Group B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Clare 1 1 0 0 16 2 Kilkenny 1 1 0 0 12 2 Wexford 1 1 0 0 11 2 Laois 1 0 0 1 -11 0 Dublin 1 0 0 1 -12 0 Carlow 1 0 0 1 -16 0

Division 2A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 1 1 0 0 17 2 Antrim 1 1 0 0 9 2 Offaly 1 1 0 0 2 2 Meath 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Wicklow 1 0 0 1 -9 0 Mayo 1 0 0 1 -17 0

Division 2B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kildare 1 1 0 0 12 2 Roscommon 1 1 0 0 12 2 Derry 1 1 0 0 3 2 Down 1 0 0 1 -3 0 London 1 0 0 1 -12 0 Warwickshire 1 0 0 1 -12 0

Division 3A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Armagh 1 1 0 0 8 2 Tyrone 1 1 0 0 5 2 Longford 1 1 0 0 1 2 Monaghan 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Louth 1 0 0 1 5 0 Donegal 1 0 0 1 -8 0