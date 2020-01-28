Donegal footballer Leo McLoone retires from intercounty action

McLoone has called time on his Donegal career

2012 All-Ireland winner with Donegal Leo McLoone has retired from intercounty football.

The 30-year-old will not return to the county panel for the 2020 season, manager Declan Bonner confirmed to Highland Radio.

"[He's been a] brilliant servant," said Bonner. "For the couple of years I had him in there, he's been a real leader within the squad."

The Glenties club man enjoyed a remarkable career with Tír Chonaill, helping them to five Ulster titles along with the Sam Maguire triumph in 2012.

McLoone started in the 2012 decider

After winning the county title with Naomh Conaill during the winter, he has elected to step aside from intercounty football.

This follows the decision of Frank McGlynn to step away in November.

The reigning Ulster champions continue their Division 1 campaign away to Meath this weekend, after being held to a draw on the opening night by