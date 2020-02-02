National Football League: Monaghan and Donegal win in Division 1
Last Updated: 02/02/20 5:35pm
A round-up of Sunday's National Football League action, as Monaghan and Donegal picked up wins over Tyrone and Meath respectively.
Division 1
A late red card to Kieran Hughes was not going to stop Monaghan from picking up their first win of the campaign as they beat Tyrone 1-12 to 0-11 in Castleblayney.
Seamus McEnaney's side led by a single point at the break. But a goal from Micheal Bannigan, who won the Sigerson Cup with DCU midweek, proved the difference as they outlasted their Ulster neighbours to win by four points.
Meanwhile, Meath's search for a win in Division 1 continues, after they went down to Donegal in Páirc Tailteann.
The reigning Ulster champions backed up their 2019 Division 2 final win over the Royals, as three goals secured a 3-8 to 0-7 win.
Division 1 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Donegal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|3
|Dublin
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|Kerry
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Monaghan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Tyrone
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Galway
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Mayo
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|1
|Meath
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-15
|0
Division 2
There were two shock results in the second tier on Sunday afternoon.
Jack O'Connor's Kildare side went down to Clare in Ennis, as the Banner edged a nail-biter 0-11 to 0-10.
Meanwhile, 2019 Connacht champions Roscommon fell to Fermanagh in Brewster Park, as Ryan McMenamin's side won 0-13 to 0-12.
Division 2 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Laois
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|Armagh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|Kildare
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Clare
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Westmeath
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|2
|Fermanagh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|2
|Cavan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-9
|2
|Roscommon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
Division 3
Cork continued their quest to return to Division 2 and secure top-tier championship football for the summer, as they beat Leitrim 1-15 to 0-9.
Meanwhile, Tipperary overcame Louth, 0-11 to 1-7, as Offaly and Longford drew, 0-10 apiece.
Division 3 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Cork
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|4
|Longford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Down
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Tipperary
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Derry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|1
|Offaly
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-7
|1
|Leitrim
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-9
|1
|Louth
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-4
|0
Division 4
Limerick rallied after a slow start to claim two points at home to London. The Exiles built a 0-3 to 0-0 lead in the first half, but Billy Lee's team continued their positive start with a 0-8 to 0-7 victory. They make it two wins from two, to back up their McGrath Cup title.
Sligo ensured they retain top spot in the basement division with a one-point win over Antrim, 0-15 to 0-14, while Wicklow recorded a resounding 2-11 to 1-6 victory over Waterford.
Division 4 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Sligo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4
|Limerick
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Wicklow
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|Antrim
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|Wexford
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Carlow
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|2
|Waterford
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-11
|0
|London
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-14
|0