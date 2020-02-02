National Football League: Monaghan and Donegal win in Division 1

Neil McGee of Donegal and Joey Wallace Meath compete for possession

A round-up of Sunday's National Football League action, as Monaghan and Donegal picked up wins over Tyrone and Meath respectively.

Division 1

A late red card to Kieran Hughes was not going to stop Monaghan from picking up their first win of the campaign as they beat Tyrone 1-12 to 0-11 in Castleblayney.

Seamus McEnaney's side led by a single point at the break. But a goal from Micheal Bannigan, who won the Sigerson Cup with DCU midweek, proved the difference as they outlasted their Ulster neighbours to win by four points.

Monaghan made home advantage count in Castleblayney

Meanwhile, Meath's search for a win in Division 1 continues, after they went down to Donegal in Páirc Tailteann.

The reigning Ulster champions backed up their 2019 Division 2 final win over the Royals, as three goals secured a 3-8 to 0-7 win.

Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Donegal 2 1 1 0 10 3 Dublin 2 1 1 0 6 3 Kerry 2 1 1 0 1 3 Monaghan 2 1 0 1 3 2 Tyrone 2 1 0 1 1 2 Galway 2 1 0 1 0 2 Mayo 2 0 1 1 -6 1 Meath 2 0 0 2 -15 0

Division 2

There were two shock results in the second tier on Sunday afternoon.

Jack O'Connor's Kildare side went down to Clare in Ennis, as the Banner edged a nail-biter 0-11 to 0-10.

Meanwhile, 2019 Connacht champions Roscommon fell to Fermanagh in Brewster Park, as Ryan McMenamin's side won 0-13 to 0-12.

Colm Collins' side picked up two valuable points

Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Laois 2 1 1 0 6 3 Armagh 2 1 0 1 7 2 Kildare 2 1 0 1 3 2 Clare 2 1 0 1 0 2 Westmeath 2 1 0 1 -3 2 Fermanagh 2 1 0 1 -3 2 Cavan 2 1 0 1 -9 2 Roscommon 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Division 3

Cork continued their quest to return to Division 2 and secure top-tier championship football for the summer, as they beat Leitrim 1-15 to 0-9.

Meanwhile, Tipperary overcame Louth, 0-11 to 1-7, as Offaly and Longford drew, 0-10 apiece.

Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 2 2 0 0 16 4 Longford 2 1 1 0 3 3 Down 2 1 1 0 2 3 Tipperary 2 1 1 0 1 3 Derry 2 0 1 1 -2 1 Offaly 2 0 1 1 -7 1 Leitrim 2 0 1 1 -9 1 Louth 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Division 4

Limerick rallied after a slow start to claim two points at home to London. The Exiles built a 0-3 to 0-0 lead in the first half, but Billy Lee's team continued their positive start with a 0-8 to 0-7 victory. They make it two wins from two, to back up their McGrath Cup title.

Sligo ensured they retain top spot in the basement division with a one-point win over Antrim, 0-15 to 0-14, while Wicklow recorded a resounding 2-11 to 1-6 victory over Waterford.