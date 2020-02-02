Ladies football round-up: Cork continue perfect start

The Rebelettes were too strong for the Premier County

A round-up of round two of the Lidl Ladies National Football League, as Dublin, Cork and Galway picked up wins.

Áine O'Sullivan hit two goals as reigning champions Cork proved too strong for Tipperary at Ardfinnan.

Ephie Fitzgerald's side continued their perfect start to the campaign with an impressive performance and a comfortable win over their neighbours, a victory that pushed them clear of the pack at the top as the only side with a perfect two wins from their opening fixtures.

Caitlin Kennedy's goal and Aishling Moloney's points had kept Tipperary in touch after a bright start from Cork, but Áine O'Sullivan's strike before the interval settled the defending champions.

Aishling Moloney of Tipperary in action against Melissa Duggan of Cork

Meanwhile, Róisín Leonard fired a hat-trick of goals as Galway got back to winning ways with an emphatic victory in their Lidl league clash with Westmeath in Mullingar.

The Tribeswomen struck two goals in the space of a minute in the early action with Leonard and Sarah Conneally on target, and it was one-way traffic from then on as Tim Rabbitt's side got their first win of this year's competition.

Ailbhe Davoren also goaled for the westerners, who recovered from last weekend's loss to Donegal with a convincing performance and win.

Mick Bohan's TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin were rarely in trouble as they claimed their first win of the competition against Mayo at MacHale Park on Saturday.

Played as part of a double-header with the men's teams, Carla Rowe was once again Dublin's scorer in chief and her eight points helped the Sky Blues add to last week's draw with Tipperary.

Points either side of half-time from Natasha Gaughan kept Mayo in touch, but Kate Sullivan and Hannah O'Neill's efforts meant Dublin ran out convincing 0-12 to 0-7 winners.

Carla Rowe of Dublin kicks a free during the win over Mayo

In the other game on Saturday evening, Donegal left it late, but Emma McCroary's goal in added-time edged victory for Maxi Curran's Ulster champions.

This game swung both ways in the closing stage: first Caroline Sharkey's goal had given Donegal the initiative before Katie Murray looked to have stolen the win for the home side with her goal two minutes from the end. But it wasn't to be for Waterford, who were unable to add to last week's win over Galway, and McCroary's strike sealed a 2-10 to 1-11 win for Donegal.

In Division 2 goals from Cora Courtney and Casey Treanor ensured that Monaghan ran out impressive 2-15 to 1-10 winners against Clare on Saturday. Grainne Nolan had given Clare the lead shortly after half time, but a couple of quick strikes ensured Monaghan picked up their second win in a row.

Elsewhere, Emma Duggan struck a late goal for Meath, but it was not enough to deny Cavan as Aisling Gilsenan, Roisin O'Keeffe and Catherine Dolan all hit the net for the Ulster girls in a 3-10 to 2-5 victory.

Two goals from substitute Miriam O'Keeffe helped Kerry claim a convincing 5-15 to 0-4 victory over Wexford as the Kingdom join Monaghan at the top of the standings, while Armagh missed out on the chance to make it three leaders after their late rally fell short against neighbours Tyrone. Corinna Doyle's early goal had lifted Armagh after a slow start, but it was not to be for the Orchard County.

In Division 3 there is a three-way tie at the top with Roscommon, Kildare and Down all on a maximum six points. Laura Fleming, Rachel Fitzmaurice and Aimee O'Connor all goaled in the second half for Roscommon as they edged past Laois.

Lara Curran and Grace White goals saw Kildare finish strongly and defeat Sligo, while Natasha Ferris' double either side of Aoife Lavery's goal saw Down edge the all-Ulster battle with Fermanagh. The final Division 3 game between Wicklow and Longford finished all square - Wicklow's second draw in a week.

In Division 4 the spoils were also shared between Offaly and Carlow, with Cliodhna Ní Shé scoring the leveller in the closing stages for Carlow. Limerick and Louth both picked up their first wins of the competition against Derry and Antrim respectively.

Results

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Mayo 0-7 Dublin 0-12

Waterford 1-11 Donegal 2-10

Tipperary 1-6 Cork 2-11

Westmeath 0-7 Galway 5-11

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Monaghan 2-15 Clare 1-10

Cavan 3-10 Meath 2-5

Wexford 0-4 Kerry 5-15

Armagh 1-12 Tyrone 1-14

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Kildare 2-13 Sligo 1-8

Roscommon 3-15 Laois 2-9

Down 3-10 Fermanagh 1-10

Wicklow 0-8 Longford 0-8

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Offaly 3-8 Carlow 1-14

Limerick 5-13 Derry 0-3

Antrim 0-6 Louth 3-11