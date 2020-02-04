Kerry GAA vote down motion allowing manager to pick county captain

David Clifford leads the squad in 2020, aged just 21

A Kerry GAA motion to change the process for selecting the county team's captain was defeated on Monday evening.

The Kingdom is one of the few remaining counties in GAA that operates under a system where the previous year's club champions nominate the intercounty team's captain.

This season, David Clifford was appointed captain after leading East Kerry GAA to the county title during the winter.

A Kerry County Committee motion to give the power of selection to the team manager from 2021 onward, proposed by the Beaufort club, was defeated.

Peter Keane will not have the power to select his own captain next season

Although 50 voted in favour and 48 against, it failed to meet the required two-thirds majority.

Therefore, they will be remaining with the arrangement for the foreseeable future.

The Kilkenny hurlers also operate under such a captaincy selection system, although the majority of teams in the country have parted with the tradition.